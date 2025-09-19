St Helens hold off valiant Castleford Tigers fightback

ST HELENS 26CASTLEFORD TIGERS 24

JAMES GORDON, Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday

ST HELENS returned to winning ways after three straight defeats by coming from behind to beat Castleford, whose late fightback was in vain.

Any hopes that the faltering Saints attack could spring in to life off the back of this game for the play-offs may still linger, with Tristan Sailor named at full-back and Jack Welsby partnered with Jonny Lomax in the halves perhaps a hint to the line-up that will tackle Leeds.

They did get off to a bright start inside four minutes with a try created through the middle. Starting front-rowers Noah Stephens and Agnatius Paasi, in the absence of both Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees, were both involved, as first a nice offload by the returning Morgan Knowles created space for Jack Welsby, who then found Paasi to offload to Jon Bennison. Castleford scrambled back but couldn’t hold out a tackle or two later when Stephens crashed over from close range.

There was a surprise return to the teamsheet for winger Lewis Murphy, for the first time since May, though he was caught out for Castleford’s first try, sucked in to allow space for Will Tate to fly in at the corner, and he crossed again on 28 minutes after some clever centre play by Sam Wood, Tex Hoy’s conversion making it 10-6 to the visitors.

Kyle Feldt, who would later be helped off the field through injury in a worrying sight for Saints, then showed his class in rising above Elliot Wallis to claim Lomax’s kick and touch down to level the score.

The half ended with two lengthy video referee decisions, the first that saw a try rewarded to James Bell to put Saints in front, and then a second for a successful Saints captain’s challenge after the touchjudge had flagged Sailor in touch at the corner, when in fact if the referee hadn’t blown his whistle, it would have been a legitimate try for Feldt from the offload.

Feldt would get a second try five minutes in to the second-half in very similar fashion, this time climbing above Louis Senior, with Wallis on the sidelines for a HIA, to get on another measured Lomax kick after his earlier grubber had forced a drop-out.

It was a game with an end of season feel and Saints seemed to have the win in the bag with their fifth try thanks to some quick hands on the left that enabled Bennison, like Bell, to score on his last home appearance in the red-vee.

But Castleford hit back with a late flourish, Wood scoring a try in the left corner a few tackles after he had been chased down by Stephens on an interception dash, and then Tate got over for his hat-trick try.

Although it appeared Hoy’s missed conversions had put paid to hopes of a comeback at 26-18, from the kick-off Castleford kicked it on, recovered the ball and then a second kick sat up nicely for Liam Horne to dive under the posts and they were back within two points with two minutes to play, but it wasn’t enough.

GAMESTAR: Jonny Lomax guided his team around and set up tries when needed to break the game.

GAMEBREAKER: Seemed like it had come much earlier than this, but ultimately Tex Hoy’s missed conversion left Castleford too far behind to draw.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Showing urgency late on, Castleford’s off the cuff kick and chase try by Liam Horne set up a frantic finale.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

2 pts – Kyle Feldt (St Helens)

1 pt – Sam Wood (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

5 Jon Bennison

36 Deon Cross

20 Lewis Murphy

1 Jack Welsby

7 Jonny Lomax

21 Noah Stephens

14 Moses Mbye

17 Agnatius Paasi

37 Shane Wright (D)

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

15 James Bell

23 Jake Burns

31 Leon Cowen

34 Jake Davies (D)

18th man (not used)

28 Will Roberts

Also in 21-man squad

16 Matt Whitley

27 George Whitby

35 Cole Marsh

Tries: Stephens (4), Feldt (32, 45), Bell (36), Bennison (64)

Goals: Feldt 3/4, Bennison 0/1

TIGERS

3 Zac Cini

25 Will Tate

4 Sam Wood

22 Louis Senior

45 Elliot Wallis

6 Daejarn Asi

1 Tex Hoy

38 Brad Singelton

9 Liam Horne

10 George Lawler

43 Joe Stimson

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

15 George Griffin

19 Sam Hall

20 Muizz Mustapha

26 George Hill

18th man (not used)

16 Cain Robb

Also in 21-man squad

2 Jason Qareqare

27 Jenson Windley

42 Chris Atkin

Tries: Tate (9, 28, 77), Wood (73), Horne (78)

Goals: Hoy 2/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-10, 10-10, 16-10; 22-10, 26-10, 26-14, 26-18, 26-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Jonny Lomax; Tigers: Sam Wood

Penalty count: 2-2

Half-time: 16-10

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 10,058