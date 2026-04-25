St Helens hold off Wakefield Trinity to go joint-top

ST HELENS 18 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 12

STEPHEN IBBETSON, BrewDog Stadium, Saturday

ST HELENS showed an abundance of grit to hold Wakefield at bay and maintain Paul Rowley’s unbeaten home record as coach.

After scoring three tries in the opening half an hour, by Jake Davies, Kyle Feldt and Tristan Sailor, Saints scrambled time and again to keep their lead.

That attitude was exemplified by an Alex Walmsley tackle late in the first half, remarkably keeping pace with Oliver Pratt to halt a dangerous break.

Plenty more big efforts followed in a less fluent second period to close out a win that puts them alongside Leeds on 14 points at the top, usurping Wakefield who suffered a first league loss in six.

Indeed Saints have been their bogey team of late, with this a sixth straight defeat to the men in red vees.

Owen Dagnall thought he’d scampered over for the opening try inside five minutes, but the effort was ruled out as both Matt Whitley and Oliver Pratt knocked on in their aerial contest.

However, Dagnall was influential when the deadlock was broken in the twelfth minute from an attack launched by the winger’s break. Recent breakout star Davies then did the rest, slipping out of a poor Jack Sinfield tackle.

Jackson Hastings converted, and did so again when Feldt scored Saints’ second try via an outrageous Jonny Lomax pass wide from dummy-half, making it 12-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

Only in the 27th minute did Wakefield finally get an attack, thanks to a Tristan Sailor knock-on, but Caius Faatili was held out an inch from the line.

And Sailor quickly made amends by gliding through a gap on the back of a thrilling Harry Robertson intercept of Jake Trueman’s pass, albeit Hastings surprisingly missed the conversion attempt.

The only other promising moment of the first half for Trinity was when Pratt made a break out of backfield, yet he was hauled down by none other than Saints’ veteran prop Walmsley.

Wakefield wasted good attacking opportunities at the start of the second half but made the breakthrough moments after the home side had a try ruled out for George Delaney’s double movement.

Having rolled downfield from the penalty, hooker Tyson Smoothy spied an opening behind the ruck and managed to force his way over, with Sinfield converting.

Saints stretched 16-6 to 18-6 as Hastings kicked a penalty when Robertson was caught high by opposing centre Corey Hall, who then had an effort of his own denied for double movement.

There was nothing wrong with Faatili’s charge to the line 15 minutes from time, however, and Sinfield’s goal made it a one-score game.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele’s break then had home nerves jangling, but firm home defence kept Wakefield out – as it did repeatedly in the closing minutes to deny them a final assault on the tryline.

GAMESTAR: Harry Robertson was a dangerous threat with the ball and excellent in defence too.

GAMEBREAKER: St Helens’ rearguard action in the final 15 minutes meant Wakefield simply couldn’t get through.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Alex Walmsley winning a foot race with Oliver Pratt, stopping the winger’s break and forcing a knock-on.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Harry Robertson (St Helens)

2 pts Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

1 pt Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

2 Kyle Feldt

3 Harry Robertson

16 Matt Whitley

24 Owen Dagnall

7 Jonny Lomax

31 Jackson Hastings

13 David Klemmer

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

12 Shane Wright

28 Jake Davies

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs

8 Alex Walmsley

15 George Delaney

17 George Whitby (not used)

21 Noah Stephens

18th man (not used)

30 Tom Humphreys

Also in 21-man squad

25 Nene Macdonald

29 Alfie Sinclair

– Billy Keeley

Tries: Davies (12), Feldt (18), Sailor (30)

Goals: Hastings 3/4

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

2 Oliver Pratt

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

21 Jayden Myers

6 Jake Trueman

20 Jack Sinfield

8 Mike McMeeken

17 Harvey Smith

24 Tray Lolesio

11 Seth Nikotemo

12 Matty Storton

14 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

9 Tyson Smoothy

10 Ky Rodwell

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

16 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

32 Will Tate

Also in 21-man squad

5 Tom Johnstone

29 Ellis Lingard

– Charlie Abraham

Tries: Smoothy (53), Faatili (65)

Goals: Sinfield 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0; 16-6, 18-6, 18-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Harry Robertson; Trinity: Caius Faatili

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Jack Smith