St Helens legend Paul Sculthorpe calls for autocratic leader of RFL after questioning Nigel Wood decision

ST HELENS legend Paul Sculthorpe has called for an autocratic leader of the RFL after questioning the decision to bring Nigel Wood back as interim chairman.

Wood famously left the sport a number of years ago, ousted by the Super League clubs that have now been at the heart of bringing the former Bradford Bulls chairman back into the frame.

Though the position is only said to be temporary, Wood’s return has caused consternation amongst the rugby league fraternity, with opinions divided completely.

For Sculthorpe, however, who was live on Sky Sports as St Helens prepared to take on Warrington Wolves on Friday night, the governing body needs strong leadership and to look forward, not back.

“I thought that ship had sailed,” Sculthorpe said live on Sky Sports.

“It is a temporary role, it is an interim role and we know his knowledge of rugby league but we’ve got to take the game forward.

“I’m not one for looking back and at the time that Nigel was here. Things need changing, we need strong leadership.

“Stop all the votes for what the game wants. Someone take control of it and tell us what we are doing.

“Go around the Super League owners, we’ve got 12 agendas. We want the best things for the game.

“Talking about the Robert Elstone period in Super League, it was clubs making the decisions.

“I’m sure the owners want leadership, I’ve spoken to many owners and they want leadership and decisions that will take the game forward.

“Clubs are losing money so why wouldn’t they want change?”