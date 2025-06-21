St Helens put huge score on bottom side Warrington Wolves

ST HELENS 86 WARRINGTON WOLVES 0

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Totally Wicked Stadium, Saturday

ST HELENS enjoyed a predictably easy afternoon by running 17 tries past bottom side Warrington.

Winger Dani McGifford and captain Jodie Cunningham both scored hat-tricks with a youthful opposition – including Wolves Academy players Ruby Stokes (on debut) and Imogen Roberts (just a second senior appearance) – never likely to trouble Saints’ unbeaten league start.

Their dominance stretched the full duration, starting with Emily Rudge scoring twice in the opening ten minutes, either side of an Amy Hardcastle effort.

Beri Salihi, Rachel Woosey, McGifford, Phoebe Hook and Erin Stott also grabbed four-pointers for a 36-0 half-time lead.

Faye Gaskin only converted two of their eight tries, but nailed seven of nine in the second half to ensure their complete control was reflected on the final scoreboard.

After McGifford’s second try, Cunningham scored an impressive nine-minute treble, followed by a Caitlin Casey try on the hour.

A hat-trick McGifford score and a second for Salihi was followed at the end by efforts from Gaskin and Shona Hoyle.

It’s fair to say this game will have done little to help Saints prepare for their next, altogether different task on Sunday against Wigan Warriors.

SAINTS: 1 Beri Salihi, 2 Phoebe Hook, 3 Erin Stott, 4 Amy Hardcastle, 18 Rachael Woosey, 13 Jodie Cunningham, 7 Faye Gaskin, 14 Naomi Williams, 9 Katie Mottershead, 10 Chantelle Crowl, 11 Shona Hoyle, 12 Emily Rudge, 17 Caitlin Casey. Subs (all used): 8 Vicky Whitfield, 20 Erin McDonald, 25 Dani McGifford, 29 Hollie Bawden

Tries: Rudge (3, 10), Hardcastle (5), Salihi (16, 71), Woosey (20), McGifford (23, 44, 65), Hook (30), E Stott (34), Cunningham (47, 53, 56), Casey (59), Gaskin (74), Hoyle (79); Goals: Gaskin 9/17

WOLVES: 5 Sydney Alderman-Smith, – Imogen Roberts, 19 Nicole Barnett, 4 Hannah Goddard, 21 Isabelle Malyon, 13 Hollie Brussels, 1 Hollie Gregory, 8 Ellie Dooney, 9 Dani Bound, 10 Megan Condliffe, 24 Jess Panayiotou, – Emma Lowe, 17 Albany-D Coates. Subs (all used): – Ruby Stokes, 26 Olivia Hill, 3 Lucy Pinter, 18 Regan Davies

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 18-0, 22-0, 26-0, 32-0, 36-0; 42-0, 46-0, 52-0, 58-0, 62-0, 68-0, 74-0, 80-0, 86-0

Half-time: 36-0