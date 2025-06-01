St Helens warm up for Wembley with dogged win at York Valkyrie

YORK VALKYRIE 12 ST HELENS 16

LORRAINE MARSDEN, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

ST HELENS, like Wigan 24 hours earlier, warmed up for their trip to Wembley with a victory over the team they last faced in the Cup semi-finals.

In contrast to Wigan’s 34-12 win over Leeds on Saturday, Saints once again had to tough it out against York to come away with the spoils against the reigning Super League champions.

Saints, without in-form forward Vicky Whitfield, started with captain Jodie Cunningham on the bench, but did welcome Faye Gaskin back into the halves for the first time since picking up a facial injury in the semi-final against York in May.

Naomi Williams also made her first appearance of the season and it proved crucial, as it was her try just before the hour mark that clinched the points for the visitors.

York were also without a key forward as Liv Wood missed out, with Izzy Brennan named in her place. Tamzin Renouf joined a reshuffled pack that saw Zoe Hornby dropped to the bench, where she was joined by Demi Fisher for her first league appearance of the season.

In a windy, and sometimes wet, LNER Community Stadium the opening exchanges were fairly equal with York going closest to opening the scoring after Ellie Williamson intercepted Gaskin’s pass to race up field before being stopped by Amy Hardcastle. But the hosts couldn’t make that territory count as Gaskin later stopped Savannah Andrade on the last tackle.

The opening try did soon follow though, after Emma Kershaw was unable to deal with Zoe Harris’ high, hanging kick. From the resultant scrum, the ball was moved out to the left and Dani McGifford raced away to touch down in the corner.

Gaskin was unable to beat the wind with a conversion attempt that went across the face of the posts.

York hit back immediately, taking full advantage of Saints knocking-on from the restart. This error was then followed with Saints being caught offside, handing York an opportunity they weren’t going to turn down – working the ball right for Kira Fitzpatick to touch down in the corner.

Williamson converted to put York ahead and with that they started to increase the pressure on the Challenge Cup finalists.

That pressure built and built until Emma Kershaw crashed over with just five minutes left of the first half. Phoebe Hook thought she’d done enough to hold the York winger up, but the touch judge ruled the ball had been grounded and the referee awarded the try.

Saints came out after the break with fire in their bellies, and got their reward when Gaskin showed great footwork and dummy play to round the Valkyrie defence and score. She then added the conversion to bring Saints back to within two points.

Cunningham and Harris both went close before Gaskin got a great offload away to Williams for the crucial score, converted by Gaskin, that put the visitors back in the lead.

Both sides had further chances in the final quarter, but defences held firm and Saints took the points.

GAMESTAR: Faye Gaskin scored half of Saints’ points and had a major role in the winning try too.

GAMEBREAKER: In a nip-and-tuck game, it was Naomi Williams’ try that ultimately proved crucial.

MATCHFACTS

VALKYRIE

1 Georgie Dagger

2 Eboni Partington

26 Kira Fitzpatrick

21 Tara Moxon

5 Emma Kershaw

6 Sade Rihari

7 Ellie Williamson

17 Izzy Brennan

9 Sinead Peach

16 Lisa Parker

12 Savannah Andrade

3 Tamzin Renouf

10 Jas Bell

Subs (all used)

11 Rhiannion Marshall

25 Zoe Hornby

14 Izzy Bibby

24 Demi Fisher

Tries: Fitzpatrick (11), Kershaw (35)

Goals: Williamson 2/2

SAINTS

1 Beri Salihi

2 Phoebe Hook

23 Luci McColm

4 Amy Hardcastle

25 Dani McGifford

6 Zoe Harris

7 Faye Gaskin

16 Darcy Stott

9 Katie Mottershead

10 Chantelle Crowl

11 Shona Hoyle

12 Emily Rudge

17 Caitlin Casey

Subs (all used)

13 Jodie Cunningham

14 Naomi Williams

15 Georgia Sutherland

18 Rachael Woosey

Tries: McGifford (7), Gaskin (48), Williams (59)

Goals: Gaskin 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 12-4; 12-10, 12-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Valkyrie: Ellie Williamson; Saints: Faye Gaskin

Half-time: 12-4

Referee: Freddie Lincoln