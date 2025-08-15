St Helens winger expected to be out for rest of season

ST HELENS winger Lewis Murphy is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Murphy has been sidelined since suffering a quad injury against Hull KR in May and suffered a setback during what was initially meant to be only an eight-week absence.

He has been limited to nine appearances since joining from Sydney Roosters ahead of this campaign.

”It’s probably looking like a season-ending one,” said Saints coach Paul Wellens.

“It’s a big blow for us and more so for Lewis. He’s come to the club and really taken to what we’re about as a team. When he’s had the chance to play he’s been really effective for us.

“But he’s not had much luck with injury, so we’ll get an arm around him, support him, and hopefully he gets back to full fitness as soon as possible.

“He’s had a couple of disrupted years, so what Lewis will really benefit from is a full pre-season. For Lewis it’s time to press the reset button and go again.

“In the long run it might be positive that he can get his body right, so when he does come back it’s for the long term.”

In far more positive news for Saints, star fullback Jack Welsby – who suffered an injury, to a knee, in the same game as Murphy – will return in Sunday’s home match against Huddersfield Giants.