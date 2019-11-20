Student action continues today

This afternoon’s University and College Rugby League programme looks set to go ahead with no postponements, despite the recent wet weather.
Fixtures
Wednesday 20 November 2019
PREMIER NORTH: Leeds v Newcastle; Northumbria v Hull.
PREMIER SOUTH: Exeter v St Mary’s; Loughborough v Bath; Gloucestershire v Nottingham Trent.
MIDLANDS 1A: Warwick v Coventry; Oxford v Nottingham.
MIDLANDS 2A: Leicester v Nottingham Trent A; Northampton v Nottingham A.
NORTHERN 1A: Northumbria A v Edge Hill; Manchester Met v Liverpool.
NORTHERN 2A: Liverpool John Moores v Bangor; UCLan v Chester (Chester); Lancaster v Manchester.
NORTHERN 2B: Sheffield Hallam v Hull A; Newcastle A v Leeds Trinity.
SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Cambridge v Brunel; Reading v Oxford A.
WESTERN 1A: Aberystwyth v Exeter A.
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
PREMIER DIVISION: Furness v Huddersfield Giants.
NORTH WEST
DIVISION 1: Wigan & Leigh v The Rugby League College; Winstanley v Salford Red Devils A.
SOUTHERN DIVISION: Sigma Sixth Form v Cymoedd.
YORKSHIRE
DIVISION 1: Wyke Sixth Form v Halifax Academy.