Student action continues today

This afternoon’s University and College Rugby League programme looks set to go ahead with no postponements, despite the recent wet weather.

Fixtures

Wednesday 20 November 2019

PREMIER NORTH: Leeds v Newcastle; Northumbria v Hull.

PREMIER SOUTH: Exeter v St Mary’s; Loughborough v Bath; Gloucestershire v Nottingham Trent.

MIDLANDS 1A: Warwick v Coventry; Oxford v Nottingham.

MIDLANDS 2A: Leicester v Nottingham Trent A; Northampton v Nottingham A.

NORTHERN 1A: Northumbria A v Edge Hill; Manchester Met v Liverpool.

NORTHERN 2A: Liverpool John Moores v Bangor; UCLan v Chester (Chester); Lancaster v Manchester.

NORTHERN 2B: Sheffield Hallam v Hull A; Newcastle A v Leeds Trinity.

SOUTH EASTERN 1A: Cambridge v Brunel; Reading v Oxford A.

WESTERN 1A: Aberystwyth v Exeter A.

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Furness v Huddersfield Giants.

NORTH WEST

DIVISION 1: Wigan & Leigh v The Rugby League College; Winstanley v Salford Red Devils A.

SOUTHERN DIVISION: Sigma Sixth Form v Cymoedd.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION 1: Wyke Sixth Form v Halifax Academy.