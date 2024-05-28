Super League and Championship heads to Amsterdam for the first time as Hull KR and York Knights agree groundbreaking fixture

HULL KR and York Knights have launched the 2025 RugbyLeague.com Amsterdam Challenge which will see the two clubs go head-to-head in the Netherlands on Saturday 25th January 2025.

The ground-breaking event will see the best of the Betfred Super League and Championship go head-to-head, as preparations ramp up for the 2025 season, in one of the world’s best weekend destinations, Amsterdam.

In the build-up to the event, the Hull KR Foundation will work closely with the NRLB and local schools to get Rugby balls into the hands of children for the first time to develop potential male and female player pathways and generate interest in the sport, alongside local marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the event.

Hull KR Chief Executive, Paul Lakin, said: “This is an exciting day for the club as we continue our Global Robins journey. Last month we announced a historic partnership with the Port Moresby Vipers in Papua New Guinea, and today we announce our next international venture.

“After working with the Netherlands National Rugby League Governing body in the community for some time, we are delighted to extend our partnership to take the club on tour to play a game in Amsterdam in January 2025.

“With direct transport links to Amsterdam and Rotterdam, and a long history of trading with the docks of Hull, the great country of the Netherlands are almost neighbours for us, with Amsterdam being a shorter distance away from East Hull in miles than Aberdeen or Devon, as the crow flies.

“With over 100 Rugby clubs in the country, it’s a natural territory for us to explore new male and female pathways and grow our footprint, whilst giving our fans the opportunity to have a fantastic weekend away in one of Europe’s best cities.

“We are planning a full takeover, from fan parties to the Foundation spending time in schools in the build-up. Gameday itself will be our full, unique, Sewell Group Craven Park experience on tour and it will be a great experience for both our loyal supporters, and the local audience we aim to attract.

“To deliver the project we are working with a fantastic range of new partners, from commercial sponsors to the stadium itself, who I’d like to personally thank. And of course, the York Knights who have been right behind the project from minute one and are committed to making it a success. It’s a jigsaw that has taken some time to bring to life, but one we are all now behind as a club to deliver.”

Andrew Meredith, Directeur of Rugby Nederland at the NRCA Stadium, Amsterdam, said: “Our NRCA Stadium is the home of Rugby in The Netherlands. We are delighted to welcome fans of Hull KR and York Knights here for what is set to be a special occasion.

“We recently hosted an EPCR Challenge Cup fixture before a sell-out crowd, so we are excited to add this special event to our calendar. Amsterdam is a fantastic host city for such events. We are sure the fans will love their weekend here.”

Daan Van Rossum from the NRLB, said: “This is a significant step in our journey to develop the Netherlands Rugby League pathways and become accredited to play in World Cup tournaments.

“The profile Hull KR will bring the sport in the region cannot be underestimated, and I know as part of this project they are committed to leaving a legacy. The work Hull put in helped us kick-off our Young Lions and Lionesses programmes. The latter being especially successful. I believe Hull KR will continue to help us make an impact in the community.

“This will show in the build-up to the game, and help our mission to get rugby balls in the hands of our children, to what we have planned to make it a special weekend and gameday for both local fans, and those visiting from the UK.

“It’s an exciting project, and one we hope to grow each year to support our vision for Rugby League in the Netherlands.”

York RLFC Chairman, Clint Goodchild’s added: “We are excited to be a part of such an enterprising endeavour with Hull KR. We believe the sport of Rugby League is a product that will work in any country given the right time, support and coverage. It’s been a pleasure to work with Craig (Franklin), and all the staff at Hull KR who have put so much time and thought into this soon to be annual event.

“Any excuse for a trip abroad is a good one, but there is no better excuse than Rugby League, I have no doubt our fan bases will get right behind it and show the spirit of the game to new and growing audience in Amsterdam.”

