Super League Attendances in Round 21

HERE were the Super League crowd figures over the weekend.
Huddersfield Giants 22-16 Hull FC
4,215 at the Accu Stadium on Thursday night
Hull KR 40-16 Bradford Bulls
12,126 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Toulouse Olympique
15,249 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 8-20 Wigan Warriors
10,265 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
Castleford Tigers 18-48 Warrington Wolves
Not given
York Knights 34-32 St Helens
6,136 at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday evening
Catalans Dragons 12-32 Wakefield Trinity
7,951 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night