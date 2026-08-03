Super League Attendances in Round 21

HERE were the Super League crowd figures over the weekend.

Huddersfield Giants 22-16 Hull FC

4,215 at the Accu Stadium on Thursday night

Hull KR 40-16 Bradford Bulls

12,126 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Toulouse Olympique

15,249 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 8-20 Wigan Warriors

10,265 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

Castleford Tigers 18-48 Warrington Wolves

Not given

York Knights 34-32 St Helens

6,136 at the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday evening

Catalans Dragons 12-32 Wakefield Trinity

7,951 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night