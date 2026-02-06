Super League broadcast deal secured in France

EVERY Super League match involving Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique will be screened live in France this season through a new broadcast deal.

Rugby League Commercial have secured an agreement with Groupe La Dépêche, a media group based in the south of France.

The matches will be shown across the Channel on their Rugbyrama website and app, starting with Catalans’ home opener against Huddersfield Giants next Friday, February 13, before Toulouse play at Wakefield Trinity the following day.

The live games will all have French commentary while a weekly highlights programme will also be produced.

It’s a significant deal, secured by RL Commercial’s strategic partner IMG, ahead of only the second ever Super League campaign to include multiple French teams.

While Catalans have been competition mainstays since 2006, Toulouse spent a single season in the top division in 2022 and return this year following its expansion to 14 clubs.

The pair will play three derbies this season, including over Magic Weekend as a standalone event played on neutral ground in France.

Both clubs have welcome the deal, with Catalans CEO Sébastien Munoz saying: “This is excellent news for our supporters and partners.

“We are delighted to strengthen our ties with this media group, which is the benchmark in the world of rugby, on the occasion of this anniversary season for the club.

“We are also very pleased to be able to maintain free access for our supporters. This new broadcast partnership guarantees essential visibility in France, in addition to our international exposure.”

Toulouse president Olivier Dubois said: “This is excellent news, first for Toulouse Olympique, but also for the entire French game.

“The fact that Groupe La Dépêche du Midi, a historic partner of the club and a major player in sports media in the region, was chosen by the Super League and IMG to ensure the broadcast of the entire championship in France via Rugbyrama, gives a special dimension to this season.

“This will give rugby league an unprecedented visibility and allow our two French clubs engaged in the Super League to reach a much wider audience.”