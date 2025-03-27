Super League club leading chase for former Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone

LEIGH LEOPARDS are leading the chase for their former forward Tom Amone, according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

The 27-year-old returned to the NRL for the 2025 and 2026 seasons to don the Blue and White of Canterbury Bulldogs after an incredible stint at Leigh.

Amone made his NRL debut in 2019 for the Rabbitohs where he played for two seasons before joining the Wests Tigers in 2021.

The Australia-born prop then headed to the Super League where he made 87 appearances for the Leopards including their 2023 Challenge Cup final win.

However, Brooks stated live on Sky Sports last night that Amone could be heading back to Super League, with Leigh leading the chase.

Amone previously reflected on his time at the Leopards: “What a blessing it was to wear the Leopard jersey over the last three years. It’s been an amazing journey, not only for myself but the team and town.

“Starting in Championship, then being promoted to Super League, and winning the Challenge Cup will be something I’ll always remember. This club will always hold a special place in my heart.”

And it’s fair to say that Leigh head coach Adrian Lam is a big fan of the Tonga international: “One of Tom’s greatest attributes is his ability to listen.

“He has built up his confidence and now has a voice in the changing room. I’d like to thank him for what he’s done for our great club.”