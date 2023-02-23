Super League club reportedly “interested” in signing Sydney Roosters star Daniel Tupou

ST HELENS are world champions – that much is fact.

After a superb win over Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge and incredible performances from the likes of Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd and James Roby, it’s no surprise that all eyes are on the Merseyside club.

In recent weeks, Sydney Roosters star has been linked with a move away from the NRL side due to the signing of Dom Young for 2024, with the Sydney Morning Herald stating: “Daniel Tupou will soon have to decide whether to remain at the Sydney Roosters – and complete the tallest, most intimidating back line in the NRL – or entertain a big-money move to the Super League or Japanese Rugby.”

Now, Saints chief executive Mike Rush has revealed that 31-year-old Tupou was offered to the club and that there is ‘interest’.

“A few names were put forward to us, and Daniel Tupou is someone we would be silly not to be interested in,” Rush told the Sydney Morning Herald.