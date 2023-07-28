Super League clubs put on red alert for ex-Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton

SUPER LEAGUE clubs have been put on red alert to the potential signing of former Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton.

Sutton, who has been plying his trade with the Canterbury Bulldogs for just one season after making the move from Canberra Raiders, has been told by the club that he is free to leave if he can secure a deal elsewhere, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

The former Wigan man left the club at the end of the 2018 Super League season after making over 100 appearances for the Warriors, joining the Raiders for whom he made 75 appearances.

However, it’s fair to say that Sutton’s time at Canterbury has been less than successful, with the 27-year-old making just 11 appearances for the Bulldogs in 2023.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are set for an overhaul of their roster for 2024 and beyond with Luke Thompson and Kyle Flanagan just some of those linked with moves away from Belmore.