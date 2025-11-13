Super League clubs register encouraging season ticket sales update

THE 2025 Super League season may have only just ended last month, but all eyes are now firmly fixed on the 2026 campaign.

There will be three new clubs in the top flight next season in the shape of Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights whilst Hull KR will be wanting to defend all three trophies they won in 2025.

And it’s fair to say that there is great anticipation from around the rugby league fraternity ahead of the 2026 season – something which has been reflected in season ticket sales.

Seven Super League clubs have given an update on their season ticket sales with Castleford Tigers revealing they have surpassed last year’s number already, with Bradford confirming a 69 percent rise in sales following their promotion to the top flight.

Elsewhere, fellow Super League newcomers York Knights have sold 1,500 season tickets at present ahead of their first-ever season in the top flight in the summer era.

Wakefield Trinity, on the back of a superb 2025 where they finished in the play-offs following promotion from the Championship, have sold 4,500.

Leigh Leopards continue to grow and expand with season ticket sales hitting 6,000 along with Hull FC who have hit the same number.

Incredibly, Hull KR have already surpassed the 10,000 season ticket sale mark following their record-breaking treble-winning season in 2025.