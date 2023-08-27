Super League coaches give their verdict on TV deal’s plan for video referees

SUPER LEAGUE coaches have reacted positively to the news that every match in the competition from next season will be televised and have a video referee.

While matches televised by Sky Sports have featured a video official since Super League launched in 1996, non-televised games have not, but this is set to change from next season.

Under the deal set to be agreed with Sky, the broadcaster will pay for every top-flight game to have video adjudication, as is the case in the NRL.

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson said: “I think it’s massive for the game to go forward.

“Hopefully it helps to assist the officials when they’re making decisions.

“Referees are like players and like coaches, at times they get things wrong and make errors. I think it’s good that they’re all being televised and they get that extra help.

“The more help we can give them so the game is decided by the players on the field, that’s a really good position to be in.

“The game has got a hell of a lot quicker, there’s a lot of things to look at now.

“That extra help will I’m sure be welcomed by the officials as well.”

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley said: “I’m aware that every game is going to have a video ref, which interests me.

“It should be in already, so it’s not long before time.

“Every game is also going to be televised in some way, shape or form which is a good thing because I’m a rugby fan and I can get to watch more of it.”

Adrian Lam, coach of Challenge Cup holders Leigh Leopards, said: “Whatever makes our game better and gets the results right more often, it’s going to suit us to a tee.

“The referees we’ve got are great. I have a strong opinion on this, I think we need to invest money into the refereeing side of things.

“In the NRL the whole refereeing staff are full-time. It’s an area we need to invest in as a sport.

“If we can take that to the next level, supported by the video referees, it can only help our game.”

