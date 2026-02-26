Super League investment offer imminent suggests Peter V’landys

THE NRL could make an investment offer to Super League in the coming weeks, Peter V’landys has said.

V’landys, the chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, held meetings with the RFL and some Super League club owners last autumn.

In an interview with Sky Sports, he revealed he has since gained broad support from NRL clubs to make an offer for some form of involvement in the English game.

V’landys said: “The NRL clubs are very supportive because they can see the need to have rugby league as a global game and the need to have a vibrant Super League and English rugby league. They can see the big picture.

“We’ve done some modelling and analytical work to see how we can help and what we need to do.

“We’re in a better position than we were when we met the Super League clubs and (RFL executive director) Nigel Wood last year, and we’ll have more discussions in the next few weeks.”

Asked if a concrete offer could be made in the coming weeks, V’landys said: “Absolutely.

“There’s a few variables we need to get right but if we do, I think we could be in a position Super League is happy with.”

However, V’landys reiterated his previous warnings that Super League club owners would have to relinquish their control over the sport’s governance.

He said: “I can stop you (owners) putting in money. I can make your investment a lot better. But you’re going to have to give up control, because it’s not working.

“Look at the model and tell me if it’s working. Look at the NRL in comparison, which is independent, and it’s chalk and cheese.

“I don’t want the Super League club owners to put their money in their pocket. I want to give them return on investment rather than them continuing to bleed losses.

“In order for them to do that, they’ll have to have faith in us and in an independent model. I’m very confident they’ll be much better financially than they are now.”