Super League Magic Weekend ticket sales revealed as surprise frontrunner emerges

THE 2025 Super League Magic Weekend will return to the home of Newcastle United at St James’ Park after a year’s hiatus at Elland Road, Leeds.

The majority of rugby league fans see Newcastle as the spiritual home of the Magic Weekend following its recent success in the Toon – and following the apathy of the sport’s decision to take the concept to Leeds United’s Elland Road in 2024.

With tickets already on sale for the event, which will take place on Bank Holiday weekend of May 3-4, fans have been taking advantage of the return to Newcastle with ticket sales impressing.

However, the side with the most sales may come as a surprise, with newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity in first as Daryl Powell’s men also qualified for the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final over the weekend.

Second are the Wigan Warriors, who are defending their Super League title in 2025 whilst Hull KR – who always travel well – are in third.

Hull FC fans have bought into their good start to the season under new head coach John Cartwright as they sit in fourth in the number of ticket sale, with Leeds Rhinos in fifth.

Across the two days, the full fixture list is as follows:

Saturday 3 May

Game 1: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Game 2: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Game 3: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 4 May

Game 1: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Game 2: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Game 3: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

On the decision to take the Magic Weekend back to Newcastle, Rhodri Jones, Rugby League Commercial’s Managing Director, said: “We’re excited to confirm this return to St James’ Park and the city of Newcastle for the 18th Super League Magic Weekend in 2025.

“The feedback from our fans regarding a return to the North East has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have worked with Newcastle United, Newcastle City Council and NE1 to identify the May Bank Holiday weekend as the ideal slot.

“The players of Super League have produced so many thrilling matches and moments in the decade since Magic Weekend was first played at St James’, and we look forward to more in 2025.”