Super League Round 11: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Huddersfield Giants
Ian Watson praised Theo Fages’ “high-level” leadership and game management after the Frenchman steered his side to victory, not least by providing all three tries.
3 pts – Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)
Catalans Dragons 44-12 Castleford Tigers
Tyrone May shone out alongside Mitchell Pearce in the halves with an energetic and creative stint, his best performance so far for the Dragons.
3 pts – Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)
Leeds Rhinos 12-0 Hull Kingston Rovers
“He’s a baby but playing like a seasoned professional every week,” said his coach, and with 47 tackles, multiple punishing runs and a try following a never-give-up chase, Morgan Gannon was superb, belying his years.
3 pts – Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – Bodene Thompson (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)
St Helens 14-10 Salford Red Devils
James Roby started the night at hooker and ended up as a halfback and played both roles superbly.
3 pts – James Roby (St Helens)
2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)
1 pt – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)
Warrington Wolves 22-40 Wigan Warriors
Harry Smith was at the heart of everything Wigan did well, having a hand in several tries and putting Warrington under constant pressure with a patient kicking game.
3 pts – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)
2 pts – Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)
Hull FC 48-12 Toulouse Olympique
Manu Ma’u led the way in a forward unit that simply overpowered the opposition.
3 pts – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)
2 pts – Connor Wynne (Hull FC)
1 pt – Ligi Sao (Hull FC)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 11 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16
2 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 10
3 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 9
4= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8
Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8
6= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7
Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 7
8= Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) 6
Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 6
Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants) 6 (+3)
Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 6 (+1)
Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 6
Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 6 (+1)
Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) 6
