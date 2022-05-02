Super League Round 11: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Huddersfield Giants

Ian Watson praised Theo Fages’ “high-level” leadership and game management after the Frenchman steered his side to victory, not least by providing all three tries.

3 pts – Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)

Catalans Dragons 44-12 Castleford Tigers

Tyrone May shone out alongside Mitchell Pearce in the halves with an energetic and creative stint, his best performance so far for the Dragons.

3 pts – Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons)

Leeds Rhinos 12-0 Hull Kingston Rovers

“He’s a baby but playing like a seasoned professional every week,” said his coach, and with 47 tackles, multiple punishing runs and a try following a never-give-up chase, Morgan Gannon was superb, belying his years.

3 pts – Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Bodene Thompson (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos)

St Helens 14-10 Salford Red Devils

James Roby started the night at hooker and ended up as a halfback and played both roles superbly.

3 pts – James Roby (St Helens)

2 pts – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

1 pt – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

Warrington Wolves 22-40 Wigan Warriors

Harry Smith was at the heart of everything Wigan did well, having a hand in several tries and putting Warrington under constant pressure with a patient kicking game.

3 pts – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Hull FC 48-12 Toulouse Olympique

Manu Ma’u led the way in a forward unit that simply overpowered the opposition.

3 pts – Manu Ma’u (Hull FC)

2 pts – Connor Wynne (Hull FC)

1 pt – Ligi Sao (Hull FC)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 11 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16

2 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 10

3 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 9

4= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8

Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8

6= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 7

8= Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) 6

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 6

Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants) 6 (+3)

Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 6 (+1)

Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 6

Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 6 (+1)

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) 6

