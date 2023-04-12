Super League Round Nine Predictions: Wigan to end Warrington’s unbeaten run, Hull KR to shock St Helens and Leigh to further Wakefield’s woes

ANOTHER round of Super League is upon this week and what a round it promises to be!

Coming up first on Thursday will be Salford Red Devils’ home clash against Castleford Tigers at the Salford Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there will be four games taking place, with Warrington Wolves’ home fixture against Wigan Warriors the live Sky game.

The other three fixtures will see Leeds Rhinos host Hull FC, Hull KR take on St Helens and Huddersfield Giants do battle with Catalans Dragons.

Sunday sees the final game of Round Nine as Leigh Leopards travel to winless Wakefield Trinity. But, how will the results go?

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

Both sides go into this one on the back of victories last week, with Salford overcoming Leigh at the Leigh Sports Village and Castleford just getting past local rivals Wakefield. The Red Devils are buoyed by the return of Oliver Partington from injury, whilst the Tigers could have Gareth Widdop back after the halfback missed the last two fixtures through illness. Though Andy Last was able to scrape a win against Trinity, the task on Thursday night looks a lot more difficult and home advantage, as well as Salford’s ability to score a will, could make this a painful night for Castleford.

Salford by 18

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC

Leeds go into this one on the back of a big 18-17 win over Huddersfield last time out. Despite trailing 13-4 at half-time, the Rhinos rallied to storm home in yet another brilliant comeback win. Hull, meanwhile, were thrashed 40-0 by bitter rivals Hull KR. And they will be without the suspended Kane Evans and Mitieli Vulikijapani whilst Jamie Shaul and Jake Clifford will also miss the clash through injury. Though the Black and Whites took home the spoils the last time these two sides met in Round Two, nephew Rohan looks primed to take revenge this time out on uncle Tony.

Leeds by 12

Hull KR vs St Helens

Hull KR host St Helens at Craven Park on Friday night just a week after demolishing Hull FC 40-0 on their own patch. Saints, meanwhile, went down to Wigan in a hard-fought loss and they will be missing two more players from that defeat. Morgan Knowles and Sione Mata’utia will be absent for Paul Wellens’ side with the former banned and the latter injured following a heavy concussion knock. KR, meanwhile, will be without James Batchelor and Sauaso Sue with the pair banned whilst Rhys Kennedy faces a late fitness check on a hamstring issue. Willie Peters’ men are flying at present, sitting pretty in fourth, whilst Wellens hasn’t yet got his Saints stars hitting their straps. Home advantage could prove key, too.

Hull KR by 4

Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors

One of the most hotly-anticipated fixtures of the 2023 Super League season so far, Warrington host Wigan at the Halliwell Jones Stadium looking to keep their unbeaten run going. Coming up against the Warriors, however, fresh from their big 14-6 derby win over St Helens, will probably be Warrington’s greatest test of the year. The Wolves will have to make do without Joe Philbin and Gil Dudson who have been banned whilst the Warriors also have Morgan Smithies suspended and Mike Cooper out for the rest of the year following a serious injury.

Wigan by 4

Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons

Both sides will be aiming to get back on the horse in this one following narrow defeats last weekend. Huddersfield went down by a point to Leeds whilst Catalans trailed by six to Warrington at full-time. The Giants were also rocked with the news that Olly Russell has torn his hamstring to add to the woe suffered by Ashton Golding whilst Theo Fages is still a way away from returning. Home advantage will be key here, but Catalans look to be a major threat in 2023.

Catalans by 4

Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards

Before a ball had been kicked in 2023, these two sides were being predicted to be around the bottom of the Super League table. However, whilst Wakefield have been bitterly disappointing, losing all eight games so far, Leigh have been impressive and certainly do not look like potential relegation candidates. Trinity boss Mark Applegarth could welcome back Kelepi Tanginoa and Josh Bowden with the latter in line to make his first appearance of the season whilst Leigh could have Gareth O’Brien back in the mix following another concussion. Wakefield will win at some point in 2023, but it won’t be here.

Leigh by 10