‘Super League-standard’ prop proud to stick with London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS prop Lewis Bienek says he has no regrets about sticking with the club and no intention of playing for anyone else.

The 27-year-old from Sidcup in the south-east of the city went west as a youngster to progress through the Broncos Academy into the first team.

That brought him to the attention of Hull FC, where he had three years, including a loan spell back in London in 2018, before a season at Castleford preceded his return to the Broncos in 2022.

Bienek was a key player in the 2023 promotion campaign, figuring in the 18-14 Championship Grand Final win over Toulouse in France.

He featured in Super League last year, making 16 appearances to add to his eight in that competition for Hull and six for Castleford, and stuck with Mike Eccles’s side in the wake of the loss of top-flight status.

Having had a tough time of it since then, the Broncos are plotting a brighter future under the guidance of renowned administrator Gary Hetherington.

And as he reached 100 Broncos appearances, Bienek, who has made a key contribution to a recent pick-up in results, said: “This club has done a lot for me.

“I came through the development system as a young lad, and got the chance to go away for a bit and test myself.

“Since returning, we’ve had some really big matches, won promotion and played Super League, and I’ve really enjoyed myself. I want to crack on here and help push the club forward.”

Eccles, who worked in the development system when Bienek was learning the game, said: “I’ve seen Lewis come through here, and we are incredibly lucky to have him. He is a Super League-standard player all day.”