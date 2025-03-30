Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity dominate

WHO made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Celebrated his new Wigan deal with two tries in the win over Salford.
2. Tom Briscoe – Hull FC
Wound back the years with a brilliant performance on Thursday.
3. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Registered a hat-trick against Salford.
4. Matt Whitley – St Helens
Stood up strong in the centres after replacing Harry Robertson in Saints’ win over Catalans.
5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity
A two-try haul for Tom Johnstone against Leigh.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Magic Mikey stepped up to destroy Huddersfield.
7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC
Ran the show against Castleford.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Celebrated his new three-year deal with a superb display against Castleford.
9. Liam Hood – Wakefield Trinity
Was brilliant against Leigh.
10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity
Another two tries for Mike McMeeken in the win over Leigh.
11. Jake Wingfield – St Helens
Following the injury to Harry Robertson, Jake Wingfield slotted straight into the back-row with aplomb against Catalans.
12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos
A powerful performance from James McDonnell in the loss to Warrington.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
A great captain’s knock in the win over Huddersfield.
Substitutes
14. Cooper Jenkins – Leeds Rhinos
Ran his blood to water in the front-row for Leeds.
15. Jonny Lomax – St Helens
When St Helens needed a hero, up stepped Jonny Lomax to nail two drop goals in the final ten minutes.
16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Warrington.
17. Arthur Mourgue – Hull KR
Enjoyed a superb debut against Huddersfield.