Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Wakefield Trinity dominate

WHO made League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors



Celebrated his new Wigan deal with two tries in the win over Salford.

2. Tom Briscoe – Hull FC

Wound back the years with a brilliant performance on Thursday.

3. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Registered a hat-trick against Salford.

4. Matt Whitley – St Helens

Stood up strong in the centres after replacing Harry Robertson in Saints’ win over Catalans.

5. Tom Johnstone – Wakefield Trinity

A two-try haul for Tom Johnstone against Leigh.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Magic Mikey stepped up to destroy Huddersfield.

7. Aidan Sezer – Hull FC

Ran the show against Castleford.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Celebrated his new three-year deal with a superb display against Castleford.

9. Liam Hood – Wakefield Trinity

Was brilliant against Leigh.

10. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity

Another two tries for Mike McMeeken in the win over Leigh.

11. Jake Wingfield – St Helens

Following the injury to Harry Robertson, Jake Wingfield slotted straight into the back-row with aplomb against Catalans.

12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

A powerful performance from James McDonnell in the loss to Warrington.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

A great captain’s knock in the win over Huddersfield.

Substitutes

14. Cooper Jenkins – Leeds Rhinos

Ran his blood to water in the front-row for Leeds.

15. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

When St Helens needed a hero, up stepped Jonny Lomax to nail two drop goals in the final ten minutes.

16. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Warrington.

17. Arthur Mourgue – Hull KR

Enjoyed a superb debut against Huddersfield.