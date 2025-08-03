Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens

Ripped Castleford to shreds on numerous occasions.

2. Tom Davies – Hull KR

Two tries and some big runs out of defence.

3. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards

So devastating with ball in hand.

4. Harry Robertson – St Helens

Was far too good for the Castleford defence.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Scored four tries and enjoyed an epic evening out in Salford on Thursday.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

Six assists, one try and an effortless performance from Mikey Lewis in the win over Salford.

7. Marc Sneyd – Warrington Wolves

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Leigh.

8. Owen Trout – Leigh Leopards

Crashed over for the winning try against Warrington.

9. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Was at his devastating best down the middle against Salford with two tries to his name.

10. Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves

Like Marc Sneyd, didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Warrington.

11. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

Was devastating with ball in hand and in defence against Castleford.

12. Rhyse Martin – Hull KR

Cut some devastating lines in the win over Salford, crossing for two tries.

13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards

Some massive runs and hit-ups from Isaac Liu in the win over Warrington.