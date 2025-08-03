Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, St Helens, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Tristan Sailor – St Helens
Ripped Castleford to shreds on numerous occasions.
2. Tom Davies – Hull KR
Two tries and some big runs out of defence.
3. Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards
So devastating with ball in hand.
4. Harry Robertson – St Helens
Was far too good for the Castleford defence.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Scored four tries and enjoyed an epic evening out in Salford on Thursday.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Six assists, one try and an effortless performance from Mikey Lewis in the win over Salford.
7. Marc Sneyd – Warrington Wolves
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Leigh.
8. Owen Trout – Leigh Leopards
Crashed over for the winning try against Warrington.
9. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Was at his devastating best down the middle against Salford with two tries to his name.
10. Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves
Like Marc Sneyd, didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Warrington.
11. Curtis Sironen – St Helens
Was devastating with ball in hand and in defence against Castleford.
12. Rhyse Martin – Hull KR
Cut some devastating lines in the win over Salford, crossing for two tries.
13. Isaac Liu – Leigh Leopards
Some massive runs and hit-ups from Isaac Liu in the win over Warrington.