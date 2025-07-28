Super League Team of the Week: Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars made League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants
A stellar display in the win over Hull FC.
2. Lewis Martin – Hull FC
Despite being on the losing side, Lewis Martin was superb for Hull FC.
3. Corey Hall – Wakefield Trinity
Was in impressive form against Leeds.
4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Showed a few nice touches in the win over Catalans.
5. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants
Took his try well and was great coming out of defence in the win over Huddersfield. a
6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
Always proved a threat will ball in hand.
7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity
Came up with the clutch play in the one-point win over Leeds.
8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos
A massive performance against Wakefield despite defeat.
9. Harvey Smith – Wakefield Trinity
Changed the game on numerous occasions for Trinity.
10. Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants
Made some great runs and got a try in the win over Hull FC.
11. Seth Nikotemo – Wakefield Trinity
Made a number of huge carries.
12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos
Was unlucky to be on the losing side against Wakefield.
13. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos
A great display in defeat.