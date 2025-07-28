Super League Team of the Week: Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars made League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants

A stellar display in the win over Hull FC.

2. Lewis Martin – Hull FC

Despite being on the losing side, Lewis Martin was superb for Hull FC.

3. Corey Hall – Wakefield Trinity

Was in impressive form against Leeds.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Showed a few nice touches in the win over Catalans.

5. Adam Swift – Huddersfield Giants

Took his try well and was great coming out of defence in the win over Huddersfield. a

6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

Always proved a threat will ball in hand.

7. Mason Lino – Wakefield Trinity

Came up with the clutch play in the one-point win over Leeds.

8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

A massive performance against Wakefield despite defeat.

9. Harvey Smith – Wakefield Trinity

Changed the game on numerous occasions for Trinity.

10. Joe Greenwood – Huddersfield Giants

Made some great runs and got a try in the win over Hull FC.

11. Seth Nikotemo – Wakefield Trinity

Made a number of huge carries.

12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

Was unlucky to be on the losing side against Wakefield.

13. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos

A great display in defeat.