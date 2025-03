Super League Team of the Week: Warrington Wolves, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons

Was impeccable against Castleford, scoring a try and kicking five goals.

2. Nick Cotric – Catalans Dragons

An absolute powerhouse for Catalans, he did all the tough work coming out of defence.

3. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

An impressive display from Zak Hardaker against Wakefield.

4. Mark Percival – St Helens

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side for St Helens in their loss to Warrington.

5. Ryan Hall – Leeds Rhinos

Can’t begrudge Ryan Hall a place on this list in his 500th career game.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

A superb performance against Leigh.

7. Marc Sneyd – Warrington Wolves

Ran the show for Warrington against St Helens.

8. Harvey Wilson – Salford Red Devils

Looked impressive in the front row against Huddersfield, even scoring a try.

9. Alrix Da Costa – Catalans Dragons

Ran the show against Castleford from dummy-half.

10. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Yet another barnstorming performance from Herman Ese’ese in the win over Wakefield.

11. Dean Hadley – Hull KR

Dean Hadley continues to fly under the radar for Hull KR and he was key against Leigh.

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves

An impressive display from Lachlan Fitzgibbon against St Helens.

13. Keenan Palasia – Leeds Rhinos

Been an impressive signing for Leeds and was in fine form against Wigan.

Substitutes

14. Chris Atkin – Salford Red Devils

Was superb in Salford’s win over Huddersfield on Thursday.

15. Jayden Nikorima – Salford Red Devils

Enjoyed a field day against Huddersfield.

16. Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos

Impressed so far in 2025 and Mikolaj Oledzki was on form against Wigan.

17. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Superb captain’s knock against Leigh.