Swinton Lions announce new deals for 13 players

SWINTON LIONS have announced that 13 players have agreed to stay with the club next season.

The list includes former Super League prop Adam Sidlow, current top try-scorer Gav Rodden (above) and halfback Reece Briers, the 22-year-old son of Warrington legend and current St Helens assistant coach Lee.

Sidlow, now 37, has been an ever-present for Swinton alongside Rodden, who has crossed eight times this season.

Briers, who features in the latest issue of Rugby League World Magazine, has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks but will look to build on his first season back in the UK having returned from Australia.

On those three, coach Paul Wood said: “Even though Adam is in the latter stages of his career, I firmly believe there’s still more to come from him.

“He’s got a strong offloading game, he carries the ball well, and on his day he can make a real impact.

“Gav is a tough competitor with plenty of experience at this level, and I think there’s still so much more to come from him.

“I coached Reece a few years back at Warrington and he’s always had the skill, rugby brain and ability to be a real gamechanger, and I reckon he’s got another couple of gears to raise his performances even further.”

Rodden recently scooped the club’s player of the season award, ahead of Jack Stevens, the halfback who has also agreed a new deal.

On Stevens, Wood said: “Jack’s been outstanding this year – a natural talent with the rugby ball who has worked incredibly hard over the last twelve months. His attitude and mindset are second to none, and from a coaching perspective, he’s a dream to work with.”

Former England Academy hooker George Roby, who spent time at that level with both Warrington and Huddersfield, is another to have committed, along with fellow number nine Jonny Openshaw.

Roby said: “I think I have shown the club loyalty over the years and they have paid me back by sticking with me. Everyone who knows me knows I love the club and I am very thankful to the board, who have always had my back.”

After coming out of retirement to return to Swinton, Kenny Baker was recently crowned the club’s man of steel, and has re-signed alongside fellow forward Jordan Brown.

Wood added: “Kenny has been exceptional for us this year, and he couldn’t have joined us at a better time.”

Fullback Louie Roberts and outside backs Harry Higham, Ellis Anderson, Aaron Lynch and Ethan Fitzgerald complete the list.