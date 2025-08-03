Swinton Lions complete double over leaders North Wales Crusaders

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 12 SWINTON LIONS 24

IAN RIGG, Stadiwm CSM, Sunday

SWINTON completed a notable double over North Wales to put them within two points of the leaders from Colwyn Bay.

Crusaders had the first chance, but Olly Davies was held up on the last tackle in the third minute.

Both North Wales and the Lions had opportunities before the latter went into the lead on 14 minutes, when a Jack Stevens high kick bounced off North Wales winger Jack Holmes straight into the path of Jordan Paga, who collected the ball to race in by the posts, with Stevens converting.

They were over the line again three minutes later when an excellent sidestep and inside kick was collected by Stevens and he raced in under the bar and added the goal.

A North Wales error at the restart put Swinton back on the attack but they couldn’t capitalise.

Swinton old boy Jordy Gibson was held up for Crusaders on 24 minutes, then Chris Barratt knocked on near the line on the next set.

They did however open their account on 27 minutes, when Sam Wilde crossed on the left following pressure from a penalty, although Jamie Dallimore was wayward with his conversion bid.

Stevens missed a penalty attempt for Swinton seven minutes from the break after Frank Sergent was held down, but in the final seconds of the half, Sergent hit Holmes with a fine one-on-one tackle in the Swinton 20 and he collected the lose ball to race 75 metres and score between the posts. Stevens converted as the half-time hooter sounded.

The second half started as the first half had ended with both teams making good attacking moves, and North Wales’ Josh Eaves was held up on 43 minutes.

Kieran Taylor then had a good chance, but some great defence by Swinton kept him out.

Louie Roberts and Sergent were constantly testing North Wales’ right-side defence, but they were working hard to hold them out.

North Wales’ Anthony Walker was held up on 53 minutes, but then the pressure opened the defence for Ollie Brookes to score wide out, although Dallimore missed the goal.

The home team were now coming strong but Swinton were standing up to it well – until Lloyd Roby found the pass which sent Holmes over near the right corner, although again Dallimore was off target from the tee.

More North Wales pressure followed with Roby going close, and then came the tackle of the match when Swinton’s Kenny Baker somehow managed to stop Taylor as he went for the line.

North Wales were trying everything to break the Swinton defence and it was a mistake which allowed the victors to seal matters when a wild pass out to the left was lost about 30 metres out and the ball was scooped up by Harry Higham, who raced away to swallow dive in at the posts to score. Stevens added the two.

GAMESTAR: Frank Sergent created a Swinton try snd scored a stunner.

GAMEBREAKER: Kenny Baker’s superb try-saving tackle on North Wales’ Kieran Taylor with seven minutes left.

MATCHFACTS

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

21 Ollie Brookes

20 Jake Spedding

3 Kieran Taylor

2 Jack Holmes

22 Jamie Dallimore

7 Jordy Gibson

8 Jack Houghton

14 Joe Baldwin

10 Chris Barratt

11 Sam Wilde

12 Cole Oakley

13 Olly Davies

Subs (all used)

15 Shaun Costello

19 Josh Eaves

23 Paddy Jones

32 Anthony Walker

Tries: Wilde (27), Brookes (56), Holmes (68)

Goals: Dallimore 0/3

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

25 Frank Sergent

2 Ellis Anderson

22 Aaron Lynch

5 Harry Higham

6 Jack Stevens

14 Jordan Paga

10 Bobby Shingler

24 Jonny Openshaw

20 Jamie Reddecliff

11 Gav Rodden

29 Trent Kelly-Duffy

13 Kenny Baker

Subs (all used)

9 George Roby

8 Adam Sidlow

16 Finley Beardsworth

15 Jordan Brown

Tries: Paga (14), Stevens (17), Sergent (40), Higham (75)

Goals: Stevens 4/5

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Crusaders: Olly Davies; Lions: Frank Sergent

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 4-12, 4-18; 8-18, 12-18, 12-24

Penalty count: 9-5

Half-time: 4-18

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 769