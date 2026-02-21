Swinton Lions v London Broncos preview and 21-man squads

SWINTON LIONS have not enjoyed the happiest of starts to life in the newly merged Championship, having lost all their three games so far to Rochdale Hornets, Goole Vikings and North Wales Crusaders. And only the most optimistic of their fans will believe the tide will turn with the visit of London Broncos, who are currently undefeated in the Championship, with many people expecting them to maintain that record throughout the year.

The Lions haven’t beaten the Broncos for more than 30 years and it is likely to require an exceptional effort if that record is to be broken

The Broncos will be without their captain Reagan Campbell-Gillard as well as several other leading stars, including exciting centre Alex Max and halfback Dean Hawkins, both of whom have made a big impact early in the season.

SQUADS

Lions: 1 Louie Roberts, 2 Connor Parkinson, 3 Ellis Anderson, 4 Aaron Lynch, 6 Reece Briers, 7 Jack Stevens, 9 George Roby, 11 Gavin Rodden, 12 Aaron Willis, 17 Trent Kelly-Duffy, 18 Bobby Shingler, 20 Adam Jones, 21 Tom Ratchford, 22 Jordan Brown, 23 Deane Meadows, 24 Ethan Fitzgerald, 26 Charlie McCurrie, 27 Lucas Coan, 31 Finlay Irwin

Outs: 5 Harry Higham, 13 Kenny Baker, 15 Jamie Reddecliff, 28 Jimmy Shields,

Ins: 2 Connor Parkinson, 22 Jordan Brown, Cameron Bate, Hamza Butt

Broncos: 1 Morea Morea, 2 Elliot Wallis, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 12 Jack Croft, 14 Finlay Glare, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 18 Jamie Meadows, 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield, 21 Will Lovell, 22 Alex Walker, 23 Gairo Voro, 26 Neil Tchamambe, 27 Ted Davidson, 28 Bobby Hartley

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas

STATS

London have won their last 14 meetings with Swinton.

​Swinton’s last victory against the capital side (then known as London Crusaders) was a 26-24 Second Division win at Gigg Lane, Bury, on 7 March, 1993.

​ London have also won their last seven away meetings with Swinton, last tasting defeat on the road in that same March 1993 fixture.

​

Last ten meetings:

Swinton 6, London Broncos 12 (ChR19, 16/7/23)

London Broncos 16, Swinton 14 (ChR7, 26/3/23)

Swinton 32, London Broncos 34 (ChR20, 5/9/21)

London Broncos 38, Swinton 24 (ChR11, 27/6/21)

(at Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing)

London Broncos 58, Swinton 22 (ChR18, 24/6/18)

(at Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing)

Swinton 18, London Broncos 64 (ChR7, 25/3/18)

London Broncos 38, Swinton 28 (ChR12, 30/4/17)

(at Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing)

Swinton 23, London Broncos 26 (ChR1, 5/2/17)

Swinton 16, London Broncos 42 (ChR17, 12/6/16)

London Broncos 38, Swinton 18 (ChR2, 14/2/16)

(at Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing)

MARCUS STOCK needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

​​​ – 88 for London Broncos (2023-2026)

​​​ – 78 for York City Knights (2019-2022)

​​​ – 1 for Coventry Bears (2019, loan)

​​​ – 32 for Hemel Stags (2016, 2018)

WILL LOVELL needs one appearance to reach 200 for London Broncos.

​​​- First spell: 2012-2014, 33 appearances

​​​ – Debut: Catalans Dragons (MW, Manchester) (L42-18) (Substitute) (27 May, 2012)

​​​ – Second spell: 2018-2026, 166 appearances

​​​ – Second debut: Barrow Raiders (h) (Ch) (W56-12) (Centre) (4 February, 2018)