Sydney Roosters fight back in style against Newcastle Knights

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 38 NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS 24

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Allianz Stadium, Sunday

THE Roosters scored 26 unanswered points in an emphatic second-half turnaround to secure their third straight win.

Fletcher Hunt’s hat-trick fired the Knights into a deserved 24-12 lead but a spell of five tries in 25 minutes condemned them to successive losses.

James Tedesco set up Siua Wong early and, after centre Hunt’s first of three down the left, Daniel Tupou knocked down a Sam Walker kick for Hugo Savala to give the Sydney side a 12-6 lead after 14 minutes.

But the rest of the first period belonged to Newcastle, who soon levelled when prop Trey Mooney was put through a big gap.

Hunt won an aerial battle to claim Dylan Brown’s kick, then supported Francis Manuleleua’s break from deep to establish that twelve-point lead at the break with the help of Sandon Smith’s perfect conversion record and two try-savers on Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Newcastle’s defence was less solid in the second half, which started badly when Walker’s grubber left defenders scrambling and allowed the halfback – who also kicked five goals – to touch down himself.

Lively Tedesco then kicked low for Savala’s second try, sliced through to give the Roosters the lead in the 56th minute, and delivered a quick pass wide for Nawaqanitawase.

Daly Cherry-Evans picked out Nawaqanitawase to seal the result with eleven minutes to go.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Hugo Savala, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Daly Cherry-Evans, 7 Sam Walker, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Lindsay Collins, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley. Subs: 14 Connor Watson, 15 Spencer Leniu, 16 Nat Butcher, 17 Salesi Foketi, 18 Cody Ramsey (not used), 19 Tommy Talau (not used)

Tries: Wong (3), Savala (14, 51), Walker (44), Tedesco (56), Nawaqanitawase (61, 69); Goals: Walker 5/7

KNIGHTS: 1 Fletcher Sharpe, 2 Dom Young, 3 Dane Gagai, 4 Fletcher Hunt, 5 Greg Marzhew, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Dylan Brown, 8 Jacob Saifiti, 9 Phoenix Crossland, 10 Trey Mooney, 12 Jermaine McEwen, 17 Francis Manuleleua, 13 Mat Croker. Subs: 14 Harrison Graham, 15 Pasami Saulo, 16 Cody Hopwood, 18 Kyle McCarthy (not used), 19 Peter Hola, 21 Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana (not used)

Tries: Hunt (10, 21, 28), Mooney (18); Goals: Smith 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 12-12, 12-18, 12-24; 18-24, 24-24, 30-24, 34-24, 38-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: James Tedesco; Knights: Fletcher Hunt

Penalty count: 4-3; Half-time: 12-24; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 22,409