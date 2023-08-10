Sydney Roosters forward Elie El-Zakhem admits ongoing talks with Super League club

SYDNEY ROOSTERS forward Elie El-Zakhem has admitted that talks are ongoing with a Super League club over a proposed move for 2024.

The 25-year-old is one of the most exciting young forwards in the Roosters’ ranks but has yet to make his NRL debut despite being included in Trent Robinson’s 21-man squad for most of the season.

Now, El-Zakhem has confirmed to League Express that he is still in talks with one Super League club. When approached by League Express, the 25-year-old said: “I’m still just in talks with Castleford.”

The Lebanon international has earned five caps for the Cedars but has been linked with a move to the Tigers for most of the 2023 Super League season.

An immediate move was touted with Andy Last still as head coach as the Tigers attempted to bring in new blood before the August 4 transfer deadline.

However, with Last’s departure, it was uncertain whether El-Zakhem would still hold talks with the West Yorkshire club but he has since confirmed that he is.

Heading into the 2024 Super League season – if of course the Tigers do stay up – Castleford would need to adjust their quota spaces with the club currently full of seven players.

Albert Vete, Jacob Miller, Liam Horne, Charbel Tasipale, Kenny Edwards, Nixon Putt and Sylvester Namo would occupy those quota spots.