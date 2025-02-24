Talking Rugby League: Can we make an impact in the States?

I WOULD like to wish Warrington and Wigan players and officials the best of luck this Saturday when they open the Las Vegas extravaganza at 9.30pm our time, with the match due be televised live by Sky Sports.

It will be the first time a Super League game will have been played in North America.

Although I’m obviously interested in seeing the match, I’m even more interested in seeing whether there is a positive outcome for Super League.

So what would a good outcome be?

There are a number of potential positive outcomes connected with potential sponsorships, potential new investors, new supporters and, last but not least, potential new Rugby League players.

But we can’t count on it.

There have been previous occasions when major Rugby League games have been played in the United States.

The 1987 State of Origin in Long Beach, the 1989 clash between Wigan and Warrington in Milwaukee, the 2003 Kangaroos v USA Test in Philadelphia, Leeds Rhinos’ match against South Sydney on Australia Day in 2007 in Jacksonville and the 2018 Test between England and New Zealand in Denver were all attempts to draw Rugby League to the attention of Americans, but none of them had any significant impact after the events.

And that’s where the NRL’s venture to Las Vegas differs from all those previous visits to the United States.

The NRL has a five-year deal to play games at the Allegiant Stadium, so it can build the event year by year.

And hopefully we will have Super League participation every year with different clubs making the journey.

It’s a thrilling prospect for the game and I hope Wigan and Warrington will serve up a match that is worthy of the event.

And I hope that in a few years’ time we will be celebrating the weekend as a turning point in the fortunes of Rugby League.