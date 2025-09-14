Ten try triumph over Batley Bulldogs for table-topping York Knights

YORK KNIGHTS 52 BATLEY BULLDOGS 12

GAVIN WILSON, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

YORK Knights celebrated securing the Betfred Championship League Leaders’ Shield with a comfortable win over a battling Batley Bulldogs in wet and windy conditions on Sunday.

It was a jubilant atmosphere in the stands with well over three thousand fans in full celebration mode throughout as the Knights notched up ten tries in an incredible club record-extending 19th consecutive victory.

Head Coach Mark Applegarth made two changes from the team that won at Doncaster last week, as veteran prop Ukuma Ta’ai came in for Connor Fitzsimmons and winger Joe Brown came in for Mitch Clark on the bench.

Departing Batley Head Coach John Kear made one change after defeat in Toulouse last week as forward Lucas Walshaw replaced Luca Atkinson on the bench. The Bulldogs also bade farewell to stalwart players James Brown and Elliot Kear.

York started brightly and were on the board after just three minutes, as former Bulldog Kieran Buchanan got the pass out to Ben Jones-Bishop who strolled over.

Jones-Bishop quickly added a second thanks to a Toa Mata’afa assist, and the prolific winger completed his hat-trick with a lofted pass from playmaker Harris, with a try from Aussie prop Jack Martin sandwiched in during a scintillating opening quarter.

Skipper Liam Harris added the extras on each of the first three tries but had a mixed afternoon with the boot overall, successfully converting six of the Knights ten tries in difficult conditions.

Batley to their credit showed some spirit and scored with their first real opportunity. A Ben White 40/20 gave the visitors a strong position, and Dane Manning powered over from close range.

The Knights hit back almost immediately when Jesse Dee grounded a well placed Harris grubber, and the lead was extended further when Ta’ai crashed over to cap his 350th career appearance with a deserved try just before the break.

Ta’ai then turned provider to send in full back Mata’afa to open the second half scoring.

Manning claimed his and Batley’s second try around the hour mark, but York again hit back immediately when Ata Hingano powered over.

The Bulldogs had a third try ruled out for offside, and York rubbed salt into the wounds with the try of the afternoon in the next set. A break from Dee found Hingano in support who kicked forward for substitute winger Joe Brown to ground in the corner.

A break from Sam Cook allowed Bailey Antrobus to round off the scoring with five minutes left, and the afternoon was capped off with York lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in front of their celebrating fans.

The Knights will now enjoy a well deserved week off in the opening round of the Championship play-offs, and will begin preparations for a huge home semi final in two week’s time.

GAMEBREAKER: The Knights blew Batley out of the contest with four tries – including a Ben Jones-Bishop hat-trick – in the opening fifteen minutes.

GAMESTAR: Ben Jones-Bishop’s hat-trick cemented his status as 2025 Championship top try scorer.

MATCH FACTS

KNIGHTS

36 Toa Mata’afa

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

35 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

25 Bailey Antrobus

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

2 Joe Brown

10 Brenden Santi

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

19 Sam Cook

Tries: Jones-Bishop (3, 6, 15), Martin (11), Dee (29), Ta’ai (33), Mata’afa (44), Hingano (60), Brown (71), Antrobus (74)

Goals: Harris 6/10

BULLDOGS

5 Elliot Kear

2 Joe Burton

36 Connor Carr

3 Ollie Greensmith

19 Jack Render

1 Robbie Butterworth

6 Ben White

8 Adam Gledhill

14 Brandon Moore

10 Luke Cooper

11 Dane Manning

15 Nyle Flynn

31 Noah High

Subs (all used)

9 Alistair Leak

12 Lucas Walshaw

13 James Brown

37 Ellis Lingard

Tries: Manning (19, 56)

Goals: Butterworth 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 22-0, 22-6, 26-6, 32-6; 38-6, 38-12, 42-12, 48-12, 52-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Ben Jones-Bishop

Bulldogs: Dane Manning

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 32-6

Referee: Ryan Cox