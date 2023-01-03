The Channel 4 fixture that stands out the most for Super League 2023

IF the Channel 4 production of its Super League coverage in 2023 is anything like it was in 2022, then fans and viewers are in for a treat.

The terrestrial broadcaster earned considerable praise for the way in which it covered Super League last season with hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton as well as pundits such as Danika Priim, Sam Tomkins and Kevin Brown impressing greatly.

Moving forward into 2023 and Channel 4 will once more showcase ten Super League games over the course of the season as well as the World Club Challenge clash between St Helens and Penrith Panthers with two of those Super League games set to be play-off fixtures.

Of those confirmed Channel 4 fixtures already, games between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons, Warrington Wolves and Hull FC, and St Helens and Salford Red Devils are the ones listed so far.

In terms of the games standing out, you can’t look much further than Warrington’s home clash against Hull.

With both sides wanting to improve drastically from the 2022 Super League season, Daryl Powell will go head-to-head with Tony Smith live on the terrestrial broadcaster.

Both clubs have also recruited heavily with the Wolves bringing in the likes of Josh McGuire, Paul Vaughan, Matt Dufty and Josh Drinkwater whilst the Black and Whites have signed Jake Clifford, Jake Trueman, Tex Hoy, Brad Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe.

It promises to be a fixture completely different to the ones in 2022 with both Warrington and Hull aiming for play-off glory and more in 2023.

Channel 4 fixtures confirmed so far:

Saturday 18th February

World Club Challenge

7:00am Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

​Super League Round 1 (Match 1 of 10)

1:00pm Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Sunday 26th February

Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)

1:00pm Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

1:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons​

Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

1:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

1:00pm St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

June

Super League (Match 6 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​July

Super League (Match 7 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

August

Super League (Match 8 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

Saturday 30th September

Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)

1:00pm (3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th)

​Saturday 7th October

Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)

1:00pm (1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest)