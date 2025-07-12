The fearsome ‘Zulu’ who briefly made Keighley home

Campbell Dews earned himself a fearsome reputation with Norths Devils in the Brisbane Rugby League competition and then went on to play for Keighley Cougars where the change in climate came as a shock.

IF YOU were an enthusiast of the Brisbane rugby league competition prior to the establishment of the Brisbane Broncos, then the name Campbell “Zulu” Dews will be familiar to you.

During a period when Brisbane suburbs became closely aligned with their teams, the BRL highlighted an array of charismatic players who are still talked about even today.

Among these notable figures were Wally Lewis, Gene Miles and Greg Conescu, but it was former Norths Devils player Dews who instilled fear in his opponents and became an instant cult hero for his kamikaze style of play.

Standing at an imposing 6 feet 7 inches and weighing over 115kg, Dews quickly established himself as a formidable presence at the Devils with his uncompromising and aggressive style of play. His distinctive long hair and beard made him resemble an Australian Bushranger more than a first-grade footballer.

No matter which team you supported in the glory days of the Brisbane rugby league competition, Campbell Dews was always a firm crowd favourite.

“I was born in the Sutherland Shire in NSW where I played all my junior footy at Cronulla.

“As a Cronulla junior, I always thought I would play out my career at the Sharks, but it was not to be.

“Back in my day, spots were hard to come by as the Sharks had so many talented players on their books that it was hard to climb the ladder.

“I suppose you could say I was a late bloomer to rugby league having taken up the game as a 12-year-old kid.

“I never got to play first grade at Cronulla, but I advanced through Jersey Flegg and reserve grade before the opportunity to head to Brisbane arose.

“Norths Devils coach Bob Bax was friends with the late Jack Gibson, and they both agreed that to further my career and play more first grade, I would have better chances in Brisbane.

“I was young with no commitments and thought oh well, if it does not work out at least I tried and I can always come back home to the Shire.

“I signed with the Devils in 1979 and have been in Queensland ever since.”

Dews’ signing for the Devils proved to be strategic, as the team then featured talents such as Kiwi legend Mark Graham and Joe Kilroy, under the coaching of the renowned super coach Graham Lowe.

This combination led Lowe’s team to the 1980 BRL Grand Final, where Dews played a pivotal role in the Devils’ 17-15 victory over the Souths Magpies.

“The 1980 BRL Grand Final is best remembered for one of the most intense all-in brawls in BRL history.

“There were rumours floating around town that the Magpies forwards, including Geoff Naylor, Billy Johnstone, and Dave Brown, intended to target me, which only fuelled my determination.

“The fight involved all 26 players and started between me and Geoff Naylor on the halfway line after one of our players was taken out.

“That brawl gets so many views on YouTube, but in today’s game, it would result in lengthy suspensions due to the game’s evolution.

“People often ask me why I was so aggressive on the field, and it traces back to a trial game as a 14-year-old when the opposition front rower smashed my nose across my face.

“From that moment on, I decided to never let it happen to me again and always played the game hard and tough.”

Dews’ legendary status in Brisbane is well-remembered.

His motto of playing hard and drinking hard resonated with fans, especially at Bishop Park, where his every touch of the ball would elicit chants of “Zulu” from the Devils supporters.

“The name ‘Zulu’ originated from my PE teacher in high school, who gave me the nickname due to my long afro hair, saying I resembled a Zulu warrior.

“When I arrived in Brisbane, nobody called me Campbell since it was quite an uncommon name.

“Zulu stuck and people have been calling me by that name for the past 50 years.

“I have fond memories of playing at Bishop Park, (affectionately known as Basshup Park) because you always knew that there was going to be fights breaking out on the field.

“Opposition teams and supporters were fearful of Basshup Park because of its aura of such a daunting place.

“One memorable game I remember was in 1980, when I broke through a gap and ran fifty metres to score right in front of the Devils supporters.

“Their ‘Zulu’ chant was overwhelming; when I scored and the beers were flowing freely.

“I just wanted to jump the fence and celebrate with them; it was truly a great club.”

During his time in the BRL, Dews played alongside legendary figures, attracting crowds of up to 30,000 people at Lang Park.

“Pre-Broncos, Lang Park was always full of vocal supporters for the local competition, as players it was a tremendous place to play rugby league.

“If you were lucky enough to get the main game on the Sunday, the atmosphere was electric, you simply could not beat Lang Park in those days.”

Dews recollects the off-season of 1985/86 when he transitioned from Brisbane’s sunshine to Keighley in Northern England, playing 14 games for the ambitious West Yorkshire club.

“I had a wonderful experience at Keighley; they offered me a contract since they had an import spot available.

“I left humid Brisbane and arrived in England during one of its coldest winters.

“The cold was shocking, and I attended my first training session heavily clothed with a balaclava on, it was crazy cold.

“Despite the weather, I loved Keighley, the club and its supporters.

“Peter Roe, their coach at the time, was also a fantastic guy.

“Keighley felt like a big country town, relaxed and my kind of place to just wander around.”

Reflecting on his career, Dews acknowledges arriving in Brisbane during a time when it was the world’s second strongest competition.

“It was wild, but I’m glad I went along for the ride.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 509 (June 2025)