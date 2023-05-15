The next Channel 4 Super League game announced with rugby league fans set for wait

CHANNEL 4 has taken Super League by storm since the terrestrial broadcaster signed a two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season.



No game in that year and a half so far has registered less than a six-figure audience as rugby league fans warm to the coverage provided by the likes of Helen Skelton and Adam Hills.

As well as Hills and Skelton, Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim have been excellent as pundits with Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor brilliant commentators.

Six games have so far been covered by Channel 4, including St Helens’ brilliant World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers, with the latest being St Helens’ win over Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

However, rugby league fans will have to wait until the end of July for their next Channel 4 fix with Leigh Leopards taking on Wigan Warriors in what promises to be a brilliant derby clash with the Leopards thoroughly impressing on their first season back in the top flight.

That fixture will take place on Saturday 29th July from the Leigh Sports Village with there being no doubt that owner Derek Beaumont will be wanting to put on a show – as he has done with every home game in 2023 so far – in front of the Channel 4 cameras.