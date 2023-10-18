The three clubs that missed out on Salford Red Devils star Brodie Croft

THIS morning, Leeds Rhinos announced the signing of Salford Red Devils stars Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

Leeds, as per League Express, paid £300,000 for Croft’s services, with the halfback having to be released from a seven-year contract with the Red Devils.

The Rhinos’ signing is even more impressive considering that three NRL clubs were also hunting Croft, with League Express able to reveal that Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans were all in the race to sign the former Brisbane Broncos playmaker.

However, the 26-year-old has chosen to sign for Leeds on a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire club seemingly intent on challenging for Super League titles once more following a disappointing 2023 campaign.

Croft said on the move to Leeds: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Paul Rowley and everyone at the Salford club who has supported me over the last two years and I wish them all the best for the future. I can’t wait to get started in pre-season and get to know the Leeds boys. When I found out that Gary and Rohan were keen to bring Andy with me from Salford, I was really excited. For me, he is the best hooker in Super League and we have a great relationship on and off the field.

“At Salford we had a really tight knit group and I think that helped us perform to our best and I am hoping to replicate that here at Leeds. I had a big smile on my face walking around AMT Headingley; when you can see all the heritage here, imagining what it will be like running out in front of the Leeds fans and hearing the South Stand roar, I can’t wait,” added Croft.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.