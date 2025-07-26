‘This is going to be our legacy’: Oldham open improved training base

OLDHAM have appointed a new leader of their player pathway system, with the launch of a women’s team high on the agenda, and officially opened their improved training base.

The Netpar Training Centre at Melrose Playing Fields in Chadderton will form the hub of the Roughyeds’ project to expand their playing set-up below first-team level under the guidance of Callum Irving, the club’s pathways technical advisor.

There are plans to further develop the complex, making it a top-level multi-sport facility for community as well as club use.

Oldham managing director Mike Ford explained: “When we took the club over (in May 2023), the number-one thing myself and (chairman) Bill Quinn wanted to do was get our pathway up and running again.

“We want the kids playing here to be playing for Oldham in future and this place will help us realise that dream.

“This is going to be our legacy, but we want to make it even better. Our plans are for a new state-of-the-art training base, a community facility that can host different sports.

“We want to build a community hub for education, a function room and a facility for multi-sports including astroturf and five-a-side pitches and tennis courts.

“We aren’t there yet but these are our plans. We want to give Oldham something that will be here long-term.

“This could be the best Rugby League facility in the country and will enhance our desire to reach Super League.”

Irving added: “Mine is a big role and full credit to Mike and Bill for taking this on.

“This town has always produced fantastic Rugby League players, often for other people.

“So it is great to try and bring it all together to try and start producing players and good human beings for this club.”