Thomas Deakin confident of settling in at Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants

THOMAS DEAKIN believes he will settle in just fine with his new club Huddersfield.

The 21-year-old has swapped Sydney for West Yorkshire by leaving the Roosters for a two-year deal, although he is still close to home after being born in Oldham.

Deakin spent most of his childhood in Australia and enjoyed almost a decade on the Roosters’ books, though he didn’t make a first-grade appearance.

Instead he is aiming to make his big breakthrough with Huddersfield, where he is one of nine new signings for the 2024 season, and among three to move from Australia, alongside ex-Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune and Jack Murchie, formerly of Parramatta Eels.

And he believes he is in the perfect place alongside a coach he has long admired in Ian Watson, who is entering his fourth season at the helm after an underwhelming 2023 in which the Giants finished ninth.

“I want to come here and help the team as much as I can, hopefully by playing a lot of football,” said Deakin, who has made 32 appearances in the NSW Cup over the last three years, including 20 last term for the Roosters’ second-string.

“I feel like I’m going to settle in really well.

“Watto has talked about his system and what he wants to do here. I’m really keen to buy into what he’s talking about.

“I’ve watched him quite closely, particularly through that Salford season (in 2019, when they reached the Super League Grand Final).

“It’s always excited me, the way he plays and the systems he puts in place.

“To now be here and be a part of what he’s doing, it’s a big pleasure. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

