Three Sheffield Eagles retentions as coach Craig Lingard plots stronger challenge

SHEFFIELD EAGLES will have Jack Bussey on board again next season after agreeing a one-year contract extension with the versatile 33-year-old.

And winger Ryan Millar, 31, and powerful prop Masi Matongo, 29, will be back at the Steel City Stadium in 2026 after also penning fresh deals.

Bussey (pictured) and Matongo were added to the squad ahead of the 2025 campaign, Bussey from Featherstone Rovers and ex-Hull FC, York Knights and Bradford Bulls player Matongo after taking a year out in order to get a nagging shoulder problem sorted out once and for all.

Bussey made 19 appearances over a testing campaign for his club, turning out in the halves, and at hooker, secondrow and loose-forward as Craig Lingard’s side finished eleventh amid a plethora of injuries.

Lingard’s plan is to play the former London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack man more regularly at loose-forward.

“That’s what he was brought in for, to use his skill and experience to be that link between the middles, halves and edges,” he explained.

“But we’ve not really been able to do it too much because of all the injuries, and Jack ended up playing all over the park.

“When he has been at 13, a position he is really comfortable in, you can see the benefit.”

Matongo, Zimbabwe-born and Hull-raised, managed 15 appearances, taking his overall career tally past 80.

Millar, who began a second Sheffield spell when moving from Widnes Vikings in 2024, scored eight tries in 21 appearances this time around.

Sheffield also have backs Jayden Billy, Connor Bower, Jack Mallinson and Billy Walkley and forwards Reiss Butterworth, Tyler Dickinson, Alex Foster, Corey Johnson, Martyn Reilly and Nick Staveley under contract for next year.

Lingard is working with recently-installed director of rugby Andy Tyers to shape a changing roster, with players leaving both during Sheffield’s season and soon after it ended.

“It’s a busy time with building the squad and planning for pre-season,” he said. “For every player you sign, you probably look at six or seven.

“We’re aiming to return early to mid-November, to get some base work in and try to hit ground running next year.”