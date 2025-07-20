Tiana Power scores four as Wigan Warriors hammer Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES 0 WIGAN WARRIORS 80

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Victoria Park, Sunday

TIANA POWER lived up to her name as she led the way with four tries for Wigan as winless Warrington continue to struggle at the foot of the table.

There was also a hat-trick for Cerys Jones as Wigan ran in 14 tries, seven in each half, as they continue to lead the way in Super League.

Tiana Power’s first after just two minutes was quickly followed by one for her sister Shaniah Power, who burst through the defence and raced clear. Wigan’s newly-crowned all-time top points Izzy Rowe added the first of her 12 conversions to give Wigan an early 10-0 lead.

That start was very much a sign of things to come as Cerys Jones’ first two came either side of a try from Georgia Wilson to give Wigan a 28-0 lead with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

With the wet conditions forcing both sides into handling errors, Wigan had to wait until the half-hour mark to increase their lead. This time Mia-Jayne Atherton, who had only come onto the pitch moments earlier, bumped off a Warrington defender to break free and score, before Tiana Power’s unconverted second made it 38-0 at the break.

Wigan’s dominance continued from the restart and a Warrington drop-out, followed by a repeat set gave Wigan all the possession and position they needed to allow Megan Williams to ease in under the sticks.

Before the game was an hour old, Tiana Power and Cerys Jones completed their hat-tricks, with the former adding her fourth just minutes later.

Eva Hunter, Remi Wilton then added their names to the scoresheet, before Rowe sent a kick across to the right edge for Kaitlin Hilton to ground the ball in space to wrap up the scoring and further boost Wigan’s points difference at the top of the table.

WOLVES: 5 Sydney Alderman Smith, 2 Kerrie Rose Evans, 12 Gracie Bradshaw, 15 Helena Turner, 4 Hannah Goddard, 13 Millie Bell, 1 Hollie Brussels, 24 Jess Panayiotou, 9 Dani Bound, 10 Megan Condliffe, 30 Emma Lowe, 22 Chelsea Newton, 17 Albany Coates. Subs (all used): 14 Sophie Morris, 28 Lucy Pinter, 17 Olivia Hill, 19 Nicole Barnett

WARRIORS: 3 Georgia Wilson, 23 Kaitlin Hilton, 14 Rachel Thompson, 4 Molly Jones, 26 Tiana Power, 1 Grace Banks, 7 Isabel Rowe, 20 Holly Speakman, 19 Remi Wilton, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 11 Eva Hunter, 15 Cerys Jones, 10 Shaniah Power. Subs (all used): 9 Carys Marsh, 13 Megan Williams, 16 Rease Casey, 22 Mia-Jayne Atherton

Tries: T Power (2, 39, 51, 62), S Power (5), C Jones (8, 17, 58), Wilson (13), Atherton (30), Williams (41), Hunter (67), Wilton (72), Hilton (78); Goals: Rowe 12/14

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-34, 0-38; 0-44, 0-50, 0-56, 0-62, 0-68, 0-74, 0-80

Half-time: 0-38