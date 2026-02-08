Toby Sexton shines in Catalans Dragons’ thrashing of Batley Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS 4 CATALANS DRAGONS 56

RICKY WILBY, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday

NEW halfback Toby Sexton chalked up a hat-trick of tries and eight goals from ten attempts as Catalans made light of heavy conditions and the noted Batley slope.

In the rain-soaked run-up, there were doubts that this tie would go ahead, but it got the green light, and the hosts went uphill in the first 40 minutes.

They rarely ventured into the visitors’ half with ball in hand, and the French side were 34-0 to the good at the turn.

Dragons coach Joel Tomkins gave debuts to eleven players, including ex-Canterbury Bulldogs man Sexton, as his side marched through fairly easily.

Catalans kicked off and were boosted as the Bulldogs knocked on. The ball was dribbled into the in-goal area by Nick Cotric, who dived on it to open the scoring. Sexton tagged on the goal.

The lead was doubled on six minutes. A penalty conceded by Batley was compounded as Benjamin Garcia bounced off three would-be tacklers to touch down ten metres in from the right touchline. Sexton again converted.

James Ford’s side came back into the game and completed a number of sets as they looked to drag themselves back into the picture.

But in the 26th minute, a Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e offload to Josh Simm enabled the Catalans winger to score wide out.

Catalans were in again five minutes later with Tommy Makinson intercepting a wide pass and racing 90 metres to score under between the posts. Sexton improved for 22-0.

Sexton added his name to the try-scorers after a smart interchange with Cotric, then added a tricky goal.

There was still time before the interval for Catalans to score again. After good link play with Sexton, Lewis Dodd sent Zac Lipowicz over down the left edge. Sexton converted as the hooter sounded.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, smart play put the ball to the Catalans left, and Solomona Faataape gave it to Makinson, who raced away, drew the cover defence and handed inside to the supporting Sexton, who darted in and then kicked the goal.

Makinson registered his second try of the game on the hour mark, A smart wide ball from Dodd recreated a former St Helens partnership. Sexton nailed a tricky kick from the tee.

Catalans brought up the half-century when Laulu-Togaga’e fended away two defenders and bounced in to score from close range.

Sexton completed his hat-trick ten minutes from time as a high kick to the left was knocked back by Makinson and offloaded in traffic by Faataape for the Australian to score and convert.

The biggest cheer of the day came four minutes from time as Joe Burton touched down Josh Woods’ wide kick to score Batley’s sole points, Woods failing to improve.

GAMESTAR: New halfback Toby Sexton ran the show for the Catalans. He was magnificent in attack, scoring a hat-trick, and solid in defence. On this showing he could light up Super League.

GAMEBREAKER: The opening play in which Batley knocked on and subsequently Nick Cotric scored. It knocked the stuffing out of the hosts and set the visitors on their way.

MATCHFACTS

BULLDOGS

1 Robbie Butterworth

2 Joe Burton

33 Will Oakes

20 Jack Hudson

5 Kieran Brining

6 Ben Reynolds

7 Josh Woods

17 Liam Kirk

9 Alistair Leak

13 Robson Stevens

15 Nyle Flynn

12 Lucas Walshaw

21 Luca Atkinson

Subs (all used)

19 Jonah Parsons

10 Luke Cooper

25 Akim Matvejev

18 Evan Hodgson

Tries: Burton (76)

Goals: Woods 0/1

DRAGONS

14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (D)

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Nick Cotric

4 Solomona Faataape (D)

22 Josh Simm (D)

6 Toby Sexton (D)

7 Lewis Dodd (D)

17 Romain Navarrete

18 Harvey Wilson (D)

15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui (D)

20 Zac Lipowicz (D)

12 Ben Condon (D)

13 Ben Garcia

Subs (all used)

19 Kruise Leeming (D)

15 Tevita Satae

10 Julian Bousquet

30 Alexis Lis (D)

Tries: Cotric (1), Garcia (6), Simm (26), Makinson (31, 60), Sexton (35, 53, 70), Lipowicz (39), Laulu-Togaga’e (67)

Goals: Sexton 8/10

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-34; 0-40, 0-46, 0-50, 0-56, 4-56

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Lucas Walshaw; Dragons: Toby Sexton

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 0-34

Referee: Ryan Cox