Toby Sexton shines in Catalans Dragons’ thrashing of Batley Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS 4 CATALANS DRAGONS 56
RICKY WILBY, Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, Sunday
NEW halfback Toby Sexton chalked up a hat-trick of tries and eight goals from ten attempts as Catalans made light of heavy conditions and the noted Batley slope.
In the rain-soaked run-up, there were doubts that this tie would go ahead, but it got the green light, and the hosts went uphill in the first 40 minutes.
They rarely ventured into the visitors’ half with ball in hand, and the French side were 34-0 to the good at the turn.
Dragons coach Joel Tomkins gave debuts to eleven players, including ex-Canterbury Bulldogs man Sexton, as his side marched through fairly easily.
Catalans kicked off and were boosted as the Bulldogs knocked on. The ball was dribbled into the in-goal area by Nick Cotric, who dived on it to open the scoring. Sexton tagged on the goal.
The lead was doubled on six minutes. A penalty conceded by Batley was compounded as Benjamin Garcia bounced off three would-be tacklers to touch down ten metres in from the right touchline. Sexton again converted.
James Ford’s side came back into the game and completed a number of sets as they looked to drag themselves back into the picture.
But in the 26th minute, a Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e offload to Josh Simm enabled the Catalans winger to score wide out.
Catalans were in again five minutes later with Tommy Makinson intercepting a wide pass and racing 90 metres to score under between the posts. Sexton improved for 22-0.
Sexton added his name to the try-scorers after a smart interchange with Cotric, then added a tricky goal.
There was still time before the interval for Catalans to score again. After good link play with Sexton, Lewis Dodd sent Zac Lipowicz over down the left edge. Sexton converted as the hooter sounded.
Thirteen minutes into the second half, smart play put the ball to the Catalans left, and Solomona Faataape gave it to Makinson, who raced away, drew the cover defence and handed inside to the supporting Sexton, who darted in and then kicked the goal.
Makinson registered his second try of the game on the hour mark, A smart wide ball from Dodd recreated a former St Helens partnership. Sexton nailed a tricky kick from the tee.
Catalans brought up the half-century when Laulu-Togaga’e fended away two defenders and bounced in to score from close range.
Sexton completed his hat-trick ten minutes from time as a high kick to the left was knocked back by Makinson and offloaded in traffic by Faataape for the Australian to score and convert.
The biggest cheer of the day came four minutes from time as Joe Burton touched down Josh Woods’ wide kick to score Batley’s sole points, Woods failing to improve.
GAMESTAR: New halfback Toby Sexton ran the show for the Catalans. He was magnificent in attack, scoring a hat-trick, and solid in defence. On this showing he could light up Super League.
GAMEBREAKER: The opening play in which Batley knocked on and subsequently Nick Cotric scored. It knocked the stuffing out of the hosts and set the visitors on their way.
MATCHFACTS
BULLDOGS
1 Robbie Butterworth
2 Joe Burton
33 Will Oakes
20 Jack Hudson
5 Kieran Brining
6 Ben Reynolds
7 Josh Woods
17 Liam Kirk
9 Alistair Leak
13 Robson Stevens
15 Nyle Flynn
12 Lucas Walshaw
21 Luca Atkinson
Subs (all used)
19 Jonah Parsons
10 Luke Cooper
25 Akim Matvejev
18 Evan Hodgson
Tries: Burton (76)
Goals: Woods 0/1
DRAGONS
14 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (D)
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Nick Cotric
4 Solomona Faataape (D)
22 Josh Simm (D)
6 Toby Sexton (D)
7 Lewis Dodd (D)
17 Romain Navarrete
18 Harvey Wilson (D)
15 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui (D)
20 Zac Lipowicz (D)
12 Ben Condon (D)
13 Ben Garcia
Subs (all used)
19 Kruise Leeming (D)
15 Tevita Satae
10 Julian Bousquet
30 Alexis Lis (D)
Tries: Cotric (1), Garcia (6), Simm (26), Makinson (31, 60), Sexton (35, 53, 70), Lipowicz (39), Laulu-Togaga’e (67)
Goals: Sexton 8/10
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-34; 0-40, 0-46, 0-50, 0-56, 4-56
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Bulldogs: Lucas Walshaw; Dragons: Toby Sexton
Penalty count: 3-6
Half-time: 0-34
Referee: Ryan Cox