Tom Johnstone at the double for Wakefield Trinity as Huddersfield Giants lose another lead

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 12 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 22

KEITH MCGHIE, John Smith’s Stadium, Sunday

TOM JOHNSTONE crossed twice as Wakefield continued their bid to emulate Leigh and follow 1895 Cup success by making a Challenge Cup final.

Daryl Powell’s charges, who have a 50 percent success rate since regaining Super League status, came from 12-6 behind to notch three second-half tries without reply.

It was the fifth successive match in which Huddersfield have relinquished a half-time lead.

That’s something which must be beginning to play on the minds of coaching staff, playing personnel and fans.

While Trinity are five times competition winners, they have to look back to the last century for their last success, but having won four of their six games so far this year are looking a reasonable bet to go all the way.

The Giants were without Tom Burgess, Adam Clune and Jacob Gagai, plus long-term injury victims Zac Woolford, Joe Greenwood and George King, but were bolstered by the inclusion of Sam Halsall, returning after a pre-season knock.

Wakefield brought in Lachlan Walmsley – a hat-trick scorer in the third-round demolition of Goole – for Matty Russell on the wing, although he switched to fullback when Max Jowitt went off injured.

The visitors bossed the opening exchanges and, after being thrust forward by a penalty, Liam Hood dived but knocked on as he went to ground the ball.

Continued pressure, forcing two drop-outs, enabled Mike McMeeken to cross from close range after 15 minutes, with Jowitt converting.

Prolific points-scorer Jowitt later suffered a lower leg injury challenging for a high ball and limped off in some distress.

Huddersfield had their first real attacking position just afterwards, forcing a couple of successive sets, and when Wakefield failed to regather a short drop-out, the ball was speedily flung left for Adam Swift to pounce and Liam Sutcliffe to convert.

Five minutes before the break, quick hands had Halsall crossing on the other wing, with Sutcliffe again improving.

A penalty soon after the restart helped Wakefield’s Renouf Atoni into a position to be held up and, immediately after, Hood dived over from dummy-half, with Mason Lino’s kick levelling the tie.

Swift failed to ground a chance out wide, then Wakefield darted upfield, and Tom Johnstone was on the end of a move which edged them back in front just before the hour. Lino landed the touchline conversion.

Aidan McGowan, amid a faultless display for Huddersfield, was denied a well-taken try for off-side.

And with six minutes left, Jake Trueman dinked a kick into the air and Johnstone came down with the ball and reached out for his second score.

GAMESTAR: Wakefield halfback Mason Lino schemed cleverly and was heavily involved throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: Tom Johnstone’s second try sealed the issue.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Trinity’s free-flowing handling move which led to Tom Johnstone’s first try.

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

24 Aidan McGowan

2 Adam Swift

23 Taane Milne

3 Jack Bibby

5 Sam Halsall

6 Tui Lolohea

4 Liam Sutcliffe

8 Oliver Wilson

14 Ashton Golding

18 Fenton Rogers

12 Sam Hewitt

11 Jack Murchie

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

19 Thomas Deakin

15 Matty English

13 Harry Rushton

29 George Flanagan

18th man (not used)

25 Jack Billington

Also in 21-man Squad

13 Harry Rushton

20 Elliot Wallis

28 Connor Carr

Tries: Swift (31), Halsall (35)

Goals: Sutcliffe 2/2

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

19 Oliver Pratt

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

17 Matty Storton

9 Liam Hood

15 Caleb Uele

18 Isaiah Vagana

25 Jack Croft

8 Mike McMeeken

Subs (all used)

16 Renouf Atoni

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

7 Oliver Russell

Also in 21-man squad

13 Jay Pitts

24 Matty Russell

30 Jayden Myers

Tries: McMeeken (15), Hood (44), Johnstone (58, 73)

Goals: Jowitt 1/1, Lino 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6; 12-12, 12-18, 12-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: Aidan McGowan; Trinity: Mason Lino

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 12-6

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 3,195