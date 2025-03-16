Tom Johnstone at the double for Wakefield Trinity as Huddersfield Giants lose another lead

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 12 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 22
KEITH MCGHIE, John Smith’s Stadium, Sunday
TOM JOHNSTONE crossed twice as Wakefield continued their bid to emulate Leigh and follow 1895 Cup success by making a Challenge Cup final.
Daryl Powell’s charges, who have a 50 percent success rate since regaining Super League status, came from 12-6 behind to notch three second-half tries without reply.
It was the fifth successive match in which Huddersfield have relinquished a half-time lead.
That’s something which must be beginning to play on the minds of coaching staff, playing personnel and fans.
While Trinity are five times competition winners, they have to look back to the last century for their last success, but having won four of their six games so far this year are looking a reasonable bet to go all the way.
The Giants were without Tom Burgess, Adam Clune and Jacob Gagai, plus long-term injury victims Zac Woolford, Joe Greenwood and George King, but were bolstered by the inclusion of Sam Halsall, returning after a pre-season knock.
Wakefield brought in Lachlan Walmsley – a hat-trick scorer in the third-round demolition of Goole – for Matty Russell on the wing, although he switched to fullback when Max Jowitt went off injured.
The visitors bossed the opening exchanges and, after being thrust forward by a penalty, Liam Hood dived but knocked on as he went to ground the ball.
Continued pressure, forcing two drop-outs, enabled Mike McMeeken to cross from close range after 15 minutes, with Jowitt converting.
Prolific points-scorer Jowitt later suffered a lower leg injury challenging for a high ball and limped off in some distress.
Huddersfield had their first real attacking position just afterwards, forcing a couple of successive sets, and when Wakefield failed to regather a short drop-out, the ball was speedily flung left for Adam Swift to pounce and Liam Sutcliffe to convert.
Five minutes before the break, quick hands had Halsall crossing on the other wing, with Sutcliffe again improving.
A penalty soon after the restart helped Wakefield’s Renouf Atoni into a position to be held up and, immediately after, Hood dived over from dummy-half, with Mason Lino’s kick levelling the tie.
Swift failed to ground a chance out wide, then Wakefield darted upfield, and Tom Johnstone was on the end of a move which edged them back in front just before the hour. Lino landed the touchline conversion.
Aidan McGowan, amid a faultless display for Huddersfield, was denied a well-taken try for off-side.
And with six minutes left, Jake Trueman dinked a kick into the air and Johnstone came down with the ball and reached out for his second score.
GAMESTAR: Wakefield halfback Mason Lino schemed cleverly and was heavily involved throughout.
GAMEBREAKER: Tom Johnstone’s second try sealed the issue.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Trinity’s free-flowing handling move which led to Tom Johnstone’s first try.
MATCHFACTS
GIANTS
24 Aidan McGowan
2 Adam Swift
23 Taane Milne
3 Jack Bibby
5 Sam Halsall
6 Tui Lolohea
4 Liam Sutcliffe
8 Oliver Wilson
14 Ashton Golding
18 Fenton Rogers
12 Sam Hewitt
11 Jack Murchie
21 Leroy Cudjoe
Subs (all used)
19 Thomas Deakin
15 Matty English
13 Harry Rushton
29 George Flanagan
18th man (not used)
25 Jack Billington
Also in 21-man Squad
13 Harry Rushton
20 Elliot Wallis
28 Connor Carr
Tries: Swift (31), Halsall (35)
Goals: Sutcliffe 2/2
TRINITY
1 Max Jowitt
2 Lachlan Walmsley
19 Oliver Pratt
4 Corey Hall
5 Tom Johnstone
6 Jake Trueman
20 Mason Lino
17 Matty Storton
9 Liam Hood
15 Caleb Uele
18 Isaiah Vagana
25 Jack Croft
8 Mike McMeeken
Subs (all used)
16 Renouf Atoni
21 Mathieu Cozza
28 Harvey Smith
31 Caius Faatili
18th man (not used)
7 Oliver Russell
Also in 21-man squad
13 Jay Pitts
24 Matty Russell
30 Jayden Myers
Tries: McMeeken (15), Hood (44), Johnstone (58, 73)
Goals: Jowitt 1/1, Lino 2/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 12-6; 12-12, 12-18, 12-22
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Giants: Aidan McGowan; Trinity: Mason Lino
Penalty count: 4-6
Half-time: 12-6
Referee: Aaron Moore
Attendance: 3,195