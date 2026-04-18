Tom Johnstone scores four as Wakefield Trinity thrash Bradford Bulls

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 52 BRADFORD BULLS 12

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Saturday

TOM JOHNSTONE scored a hat-trick inside 18 minutes to kick-start Wakefield’s total dominance over Bradford.

The England star only required one try to reach 150 for his career – as it turned out, he had it within two minutes, quickly bagged a couple more and finished up with four as he took full advantage of Bradford’s habit of defending suicidally narrow.

His milestone try was provided by Jake Trueman, whose long pass allowed Johnstone to dive into the corner in trademark fashion.

The next two were walk-ins, first assisted by Josh Rourke and then once again by a Trueman ball over the top.

Fellow winger Oliver Pratt scored his own treble in the second half before Johnstone’s late fourth off a Rourke kick, as Wakefield controlled virtually the entire game to remain level top of Super League.

Fullback Rourke and halfback Jack Sinfield fully impressed as significant inclusions by coach Daryl Powell in place of linchpins Max Jowitt and Mason Lino, part of a refresh following their Challenge Cup elimination by Wigan, which also saw lively Harvey Smith and Tray Lolesio start.

Banned Jazz Tevaga and injured Isaiah Vagana also dropped out – replaced by Caius Faatili and Matty Storton – yet Wakefield didn’t miss a beat.

For all Trinity’s excellence, however, this was a concerning display for underpowered Bradford whose injury troubles have never been more obvious.

Waqa Blake, Rowan Milnes, Ryan Sutton and Phoenix Steinwede were the latest casualties, with Dan Russell the only body back. Ed Chamberlain, Elliot Peposhi, Ebon Scurr and Brandon Douglas were all recalled, with Mitch Souter down in as 18th man.

Joe Mellor formed an unorthodox halfback partnership with fellow utility Chris Atkin, but the lack of direction was only one of their many issues as Wakefield found metres and space all too easily.

After Johnstone’s opening salvo, their only disappointment was that Sinfield couldn’t convert any of them from the touchline, and the halfback was further frustrated when he had a try chalked off for obstruction by Matty Storton.

No matter, as home rule continued and Trueman worked space down the right side instead of the left and Rourke put Cameron Scott over, converted off a post by a relieved Sinfield.

Johnstone was almost in again on the half-hour mark but opposite winger Connor Wynne, until now a bystander, got across to intervene.

Esan Marsters limped off for the Bulls and their troubles were worsened at once when Johnstone burst away down his side from deep with support from Trueman, then scorer Rourke. Sinfield converted for a 24-0 half-time lead.

After a near-perfect first half by Wakefield, an early penalty and error gave Bradford just the lift they needed and Joe Mellor slotted a nice kick behind for Zac Fulton to get them on the board, with Chris Atkin adding the goal.

But any hopes that this could be the launch of a comeback were almost immediately snuffed out as Rourke leapt into the bright sky to claim a Sinfield kick and managed to offload to Storton, who sent the ball wide for Pratt’s first try.

The now on-point Sinfield converted again, as he did four minutes later when another offload by Rourke at the line put Seth Nikotemo in.

Bradford’s defence was just as easily outmanoeuvred in the 62nd minute when Storton again delivered for winger Pratt in the right corner to hit 40 points.

While Elliot Peposhi’s first Super League try, off a suspiciously forward pass at the line by Caleb Aekins, gave the visitors some cheer, it was again short-lived.

Pratt completed his hat-trick with eleven minutes to go, assisted this time by Mike McMeeken who made a marauding run under no pressure at all.

But Johnstone still had time to go one better, getting his fourth off a perfectly-placed Rourke kick.

He thought he’d also got an assist in the final minute after dashing inside and laying off for the charging Mike McMeeken, but it was ruled out for an earlier ball steal – his try-scoring exploits would have to do.

GAMESTAR: Tom Johnstone had an absolute field day.

GAMEBREAKER: By the time winger Johnstone had his early trio this was so clearly a mismatch.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Tom Johnstone’s 150th career try, scored – like many before it – from the air.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Tom Johnstone (Wakefield)

2 pts Josh Rourke (Wakefield)

1 pt Jake Trueman (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

2 Oliver Pratt

3 Cameron Scott

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Jack Sinfield

8 Mike McMeeken

17 Harvey Smith

24 Tray Lolesio

11 Seth Nikotemo

12 Matty Storton

14 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

9 Tyson Smoothy

10 Ky Rodwell

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

16 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

21 Jayden Myers

Also in 21-man squad

1 Max Jowitt

7 Mason Lino

– Charlie Abraham

Tries: Johnstone (2, 8, 18, 74), Scott (24), Rourke (35), Pratt (49, 62, 69), Nikotemo (53)

Goals: Sinfield 6/10

BULLS

1 Caleb Aekins

23 Connor Wynne

3 Esan Marsters

17 Ed Chamberlain

5 Ethan Ryan

32 Chris Atkin

13 Joe Mellor

33 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 Loghan Lewis

30 Leon Ruan

12 Zac Fulton

25 Eliot Peposhi

Subs (all used)

11 Dan Russell

16 Ebon Scurr

20 Brandon Douglas

21 Sam Hallas

18th man (not used)

14 Mitch Souter

Also in 21-man squad

19 Will Gardiner

27 Alfie Leake

29 Cameron Bate

Tries: Fulton (46), Peposhi (67)

Goals: Atkin 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0; 24-6, 30-6, 36-6, 40-6, 40-12, 46-12, 52-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Tom Johnstone; Bulls: Zac Fulton

Penalty count: 9-6

Half-time: 24-0

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 8,608