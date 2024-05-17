Tom Johnstone’s new club announced following Catalans Dragons exit

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have secured the return to the club of Tom Johnstone on a four-year deal from Super League side, Catalans Dragons.

A product of the academy system at Wakefield, Johnstone made his debut in 2015 and went on to make 115 appearances in the Red, White and Blue scoring 87 tries before moving to the South of France.

The flying winger has gone on to make 39 appearances so far for Catalans Dragons since making his move in 2023 appearing in the Super League Grand Final last season.

The 28-year old becomes the second current England International to commit to Trinity in 2024 following his Catalans teammate, Mike McMeeken. Johnstone appeared in all three of England’s recent test series against Tonga, scoring two tries in the first game.

Johnstone said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Wakefield Trinity next year.

“The club means a lot to me and I’ve been following everything over the past 12 months and since Matt took over the club. It’s incredibly exciting for everyone involved. I truly believe the club is building something special.

“When me and my wife decided we wanted to return home to England I spoke to Powelly, Matt and Millsy. I loved the ambition and the direction which the club are aiming for and knew that it was something I had to be a part of.

“I have a lot of brilliant memories over the years and I know how passionate the fans are. I’m hoping when I return I can help to create more and bring success to this proud and historic club.”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “This is our second international player announcement coming hard on the heels of Mike McMeeken. It shows a clear trajectory for the club in terms of player recruitment of high quality players at the top of their games. Tom is one of the best wingers in the game and we are delighted to bring him back to help drive us towards our collective goals. He’s strong, quick and a world class finisher. I look forward to working with him in the coming years.”

Ste Mills, Recruitment Manager said: “We are delighted to get another huge signing for Wakefield Trinity over the line. Tom will be another world-class acquisition for the club. His reputation has grown over the last couple of years to be the best winger in Super League.

“Tom will add a lot of quality to our squad and it’s huge news to land another one of our key targets alongside Mike McMeeken. We are delighted to have brought him home.”

