Tom Lineham scores double as Goole Vikings stun Swinton Lions

GOOLE VIKINGS 28 SWINTON LIONS 4

IAN RIGG, Victoria Pleasure Ground, Sunday

FORMER Super League star Tom Lineham scored two tries as Goole pulled off a fine win over their high-flying visitors.

Paul Wood’s Swinton had the best of the early chances and should have taken the lead on eleven minutes when Louie Roberts broke down the right and decided to take on his opposite number, but Josh Guzdek just got to him and made a tackle.

Jeylan Hodgson made a break, and it took an excellent challenge from Frank Sergent to stop him making further progress.

The Lions took the lead on 20 minutes when Jack Stevens kicked successfully after a penalty was given for backchat.

Five minutes later he landed another penalty-goal for an off-the-ball tackle 30 metres out.

The Vikings were awarded their first penalty of the match on the half-hour mark, and this laid the platform for Lineham to finish wide out and Reece Dean to convert.

The Swinton defence fell apart again two minutes later when Dean created an opening for Ben Dent to cross between the posts and again Dean added the goal for 12-4.

Swinton’s restart floated dead and Goole exerted more pressure, which they took advantage of when Hodgson slipped a tackle to score under the bar and Dean again converted.

Goole continued the onslaught at the start of the second half and Dean went close with a short kick through which forced a goal-line drop-out.

From this, once again the pressure told when Bailey Dawson latched onto a pass to score on the left and Dean once again was good from the tee.

The attacks kept coming and Harry Higham had to pull off two key tackles before his side finally made some ground to trouble Goole with Jayden Hatton and Higham combining well, but the defence stood strong.

More home pressure on the Swinton line produced a 20-metre play-the-ball for the visitors and Ellis Anderson knocked on, which caused a small skirmish before he was sent to the sin bin for dissent.

More and more Swinton tried to break the defence but every time they were held out.

The final try of the game came with four minutes left when fast hands to the right allowed Lineham to cross wide out for his second. Dean could not convert, but his side had done more than enough.

GAMESTAR: Goole scrum-half Reece Dean sparked a string of attacks.

GAMEBREAKER: The three Vikings tries in the ten minutes leading up to half-time.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

3 Josh Guzdek

39 Tom Lineham

19 Callum Shaw

37 Jason Tali

28 Neil Tchamambe

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Reece Dean

34 Jack Arnold

9 Jeylan Hodgson

18 Tyler Craig

12 Bailey Dawson

40 Nick Staveley

16 Harry Aldous

Subs (all used)

8 Joe Phillips

10 Harry Aldous

21 Ben Dent

24 Callum Rutland

Tries: Lineham (30, 76), Dent (32), Hodgson 35), Dawson (44)

Goals: Dean 4/5

LIONS

1 Louie Roberts

25 Frank Sergent

2 Ellis Anderson

4 Jayden Hatton

5 Harry Higham

14 Jordan Paga

6 Jack Stevens

10 Bobby Shingler

9 George Roby

20 Jamie Reddecliff

11 Gav Rodden

29 Trent Kelly-Duffy

33 Deane Meadows

Subs (all used)

15 Jordan Brown

24 Jonny Openshaw

8 Adam Sidlow

16 Finley Beardsworth

Goals: Stevens 2/2

Sin bin: Anderson (61) – dissent

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-2, 0-4, 6-4, 12-4, 18-4; 24-4, 28-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Reece Dean; Lions: Trent Kelly-Duffy

Penalty count: 8-12

Half-time: 18-4

Referee: Luke Bland

Attendance: 636