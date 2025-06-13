Tom Wilkinson privileged to be part of Midlands Hurricanes side ‘on the up’

MIDLANDS HURRICANES forward Tom Wilkinson knows better than most players the journey the club have been on in recent years.

The former Hull KR backrower made his debut in 2022, then returned midway through 2023 after a spell at Dewsbury. Last year, he won the supporters’ player of the year award.

The Canes are very much in contention for the top four this season, having registered a highest-ever finish of fifth last year.

Wilkinson, 22, told Canes TV: “It’s a season full of firsts. The first time we’ve beaten Dewsbury, the first time we’ve beaten Swinton.

“It’s good to see the club on the up and it’s nice to be part of the team that’s doing it.

“Nothing’s won yet, we’ve still got a lot of hard work to do. We don’t win anything until we get to the play-offs, and getting there is the first goal. Once we’re there, we can focus on actually getting promoted.”