Tony Smith confirms ankle injury blow to Hull FC star and gives latest on Kane Evans and Jake Trueman

HULL FC head coach Tony Smith has given an injury update on some of his squad as preparations continue into the 2023 Super League season.

Hull’s first friendly of pre-season takes place this weekend against Sheffield Eagles, and Smith has spoken about potential returnees in the next few weeks and months.

“Nothing has changed too much in the last few weeks. Carlos [Tuimavave] is not quite ready for this one and Jake Trueman will still be unavailable for a number of weeks,” Smith told the Hull FC website.

“Kane Evans is not far away. He’s getting really close, along with Andre Savelio.

“Everyone else is on schedule with their recoveries, as well. The only update since Christmas is that Connor Wynne has suffered an ankle injury.

“Connor got a twist of the ankle that is going to cause him five to six, maybe seven weeks of recuperation, which is not ideal for both parties. But these things happen when you get into contact in training.

“Jamie Shaul has also picked up a slight calf injury, although he’ll be back in running again next week. We’ve just had to take him out of running this week, which is a real shame for him because he’s been training terrifically.

“He’s been ripping it up and recording best-evers in tests, so we’ll be working to get him right and he’ll more than likely be good to go for the Wakefield game.”