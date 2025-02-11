Top flight club rejected chance to play in Las Vegas extravaganza in 2025

NRL club Dolphins rejected the chance to play in the Las Vegas extravaganza in 2025, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has revealed.

Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and the Cronulla Sharks make up the quartet of NRL sides making the trip to Sin City alongside Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves from Super League and England and Australia Women.

However, the Dolphins – who only came into being as an NRL franchise for the 2023 season – could well have been one of them had they accepted the opportunity.

“We were offered the opportunity to go this year but just didn’t think the time was right,” Dolphins boss Bob Jones told Wide World of Sports.

“It’s not the ideal time for us with a change of coach – Kristian Woolf has got enough on his plate at the moment.

“But if we get invited again next year, we might revisit it – it seems a great concept.”