Total Rugby League team’s predictions for the Grand Final

SOME of the team that will bring you extensive coverage of the Super League Grand Final across Total Rugby League, League Express and Rugby League World have given their so-called ‘expert’ view on how the clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors will play out.

Martyn Sadler

Hull KR will come out of the home dressing room, wearing their home kit, and they will have the confidence that flows from having won the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

However, Wigan will continually kick deep to Arthur Mourgue to force him to run the ball out from the Robins’ line and they will tackle him heavily to try to force a mistake.

If he drops the ball, Wigan will pounce on it and transfer it quickly to Bevan French to score his 150th career try, emulating his opening try against Leigh in the semi-final.

The Robins will battle to get back into the game and Mikey Lewis will play his heart out.

As we get into the second half, Jez Litten will make a break downfield and Lewis in support will score the try that levels the scores.

The game will go into golden point. And the winning field-goal will be scored by ……… Your guess is as good as mine.

Doug Thomson

We’ve got a really intriguing game in prospect, and given the two sides are both so clearly capable, it could be a case of who blinks first.

Hull KR have done it on the big stage already this season, and that should boost them psychologically after last year’s Old Trafford defeat, from which they will have learnt.

The treble is tantalisingly close, but when it really matters, Wigan just seem to have that nous and unflappability which could once again give them the edge. I’m going 12-8 to the Warriors.

Stephen Ibbetson

Super League needs a new champion. Desperately. But there’s a reason only four clubs have ever won it – it requires not just a team but a culture.

Hull KR have the team, on an individual and collective level. It may even be the best in the league. But in Grand Finals that doesn’t always count like it should.

Of the seven previous instances of a team aiming to complete the treble, four have been successful and three haven’t. So what’s come before hardly makes a difference.

Form is temporary. Class is permanent. Wigan have the class. There will likely be no more than a try or two, but expect Super League’s classiest players, Bevan French and Jai Field, to be involved.

Callum Walker

Wigan by 10. Wigan have been peaking at the right time once again whilst Hull KR have looked jaded in recent weeks.

The form of Jai Field and Bevan French can’t be underestimated as they demonstrated against Leigh.

James Chestney

I think Hull KR will be victorious this time around after the disappointment of 2024.

Winning at Wembley will give them the confidence to win big games and even though the Warriors may be slight favourites I hope the trophy will be coming to East Hull for the first time.

David Kuzio

I cannot see anything past a Wigan win on Saturday in the Grand Final. The Warriors are peaking at just the right time. They have been in this position before and know what it takes.

In recent weeks, Wigan’s defence has been nothing short of phenomenal. If they keep their composure and discipline, then it will be difficult for Hull KR to break them down.

As in the past couple of Grand Finals, I cannot see a lot of points being scored. I am backing Wigan to win by six to 10 points.

Keith McGhie

Both sides have spectacular big-game players and whichever comes more to the fore: Bevan French, Jai Field or Mikey Lewis, I feel might tip the balance.

But Wigan have two of those supreme talents to Hull KR’s one so statistics suggest that the Warriors have twice as much chance it will be their man who wins the man of the match and possibly with it the winners’ ring.

Therefore I just favour that a third championship on the trot is marginally more likely than a Rovers’ treble… but very marginally – it’s almost too close to call.