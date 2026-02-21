Toulouse Olympique go two from two by beating Castleford Tigers

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 24 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 12

PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday

TOULOUSE enjoyed a couple of hours at the top of Super League after making it two wins from two on their top-flight return.

Perfect conditions plus a newly laid pitch welcomed both teams for Olympique’s opening home fixture, and the French side – winners at Wakefield in round one – suitably looked the part against sloppy and winless Castleford.

Wigan’s victory over Hull FC later took them above Toulouse but Sylvain Houles’ promoted side are the only other to claim four points from the first two rounds in defiance of most pre-season predictions.

The hosts started brightly, and three minutes in a blistering burst from centre Ruebenn Rennie gained 50 metres. From ten metres out they took full advantage with a sharp outside pass from Thomas Lacans finished off with ease by Mathieu Jussaume.

César Rougé pushed the kick wide, although it would prove to be his only miss of the evening.

Toulouse threatened again from the restart but Cas held firm to hold up Olly Ashall-Bott on the try line.

The Tigers responded well and deservedly levelled the score in the eighth minute as a well-weighted high ball on the last from Tom Weaver was caught cleanly by centre Krystian Mapapalangi who had time to score under the posts as the hapless French looked on. Weaver converted to give his side the advantage.

It was an even game as both sides traded attacks, but it was Toulouse who retook the lead after more good work on 18 minutes from the hard-working Lacans, finding Rougé out right with Rennie on hand to score in the right corner. Rougé slotted home the touchline kick.

Ten minutes later, excellent right-to-left movement with a palmed off pass found Jason Qareqare in loads of space to dive over in the corner, although Weaver hit the post with the conversion attempt.

The scores were level again, but the Tigers snuck ahead five minutes before the break with a straightforward penalty kick for Weaver under the posts.

The second period continued in the same vein with both sides looking to gain dominance. Castleford looked the stronger but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock.

An excellent burst from Lacans through the middle ended with a penalty with the French declining an easy two-pointer. The Tigers lost a captain’s challenge with Toulouse playing from the scrum, and Lacans found Benjamin Laguerre free to dive in the left corner. Rougé finished off well from the left touchline.

And 13 minutes later, with the Tigers under non-stop pressure, Rennie powered over for his second try right of the posts. Rougé slotted home with ease as the lead stretched to ten points.

With six minutes remaining, a high tackle by sub Chris Atkin saw the ex-Salford man receive a yellow card.

Rougé’s subsequent penalty secured a very well-deserved victory for Toulouse, who stuck to the task and reaped the rewards.

GAMESTAR: Olly Ashall-Bott’s pace was too much for the visitors.

GAMEBREAKER: Reubenn Rennie’s second try sealed the game.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The Reubenn Rennie 50-metre burst in the opening minutes to start off the Toulouse rout.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse)

2 pts Reubenn Rennie (Toulouse)

1 pt Tom Weaver (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

5 Benjamin Laguerre

19 Roméo Tropis

3 Reubenn Rennie

2 Paul Ulberg

6 Thomas Lacans

29 César Rougé

8 Lambert Belmas

9 Brendan Hands

23 Tyler Dupree

24 Pierre-Jean Lima

12 Mathieu Jussaume

13 Anthony Marion

Subs (all used)

15 Joe Cator

17 Rob Butler

16 Joe Bretherton

27 Hugo Garrigues

18th man (not used)

25 Luke Polselli

Also in 21-man squad

11 Maxime Stefani

20 AJ Wallace

26 Trevor Chiffolleau

Tries: Jussaume (3), Rennie (18, 63), Laguerre (50)

Goals: Rougé 4/5

TIGERS

18 Fletcher Rooney

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

4 Darnell Mcintosh

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

8 Renouf Atoni

9 Liam Hood

10 George Lawler

11 Jordan Lane

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Stimson

Subs (all used)

16 Joe Westerman

30 Jimmy Beckett (D)

25 Sam Hall

17 Chris Atkin

18th man (not used)

31 Ash Golding

Also in 21-man squad

14 Brock Greacen

19 Brad Singleton

32 George Hirst

Tries: Mapapalangi (8), Qareqare (28)

Goals: Weaver 2/3

Sin bin: Atkin (74) – high tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 10-6, 10-10, 10-12; 16-12, 22-12, 24-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott; Tigers: Tom Weaver

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 10-12

Referee: Marcus Griffiths

Attendance: 5,176