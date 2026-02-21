Toulouse Olympique go two from two by beating Castleford Tigers

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 24 CASTLEFORD TIGERS 12
PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday
TOULOUSE enjoyed a couple of hours at the top of Super League after making it two wins from two on their top-flight return.
Perfect conditions plus a newly laid pitch welcomed both teams for Olympique’s opening home fixture, and the French side – winners at Wakefield in round one – suitably looked the part against sloppy and winless Castleford.
Wigan’s victory over Hull FC later took them above Toulouse but Sylvain Houles’ promoted side are the only other to claim four points from the first two rounds in defiance of most pre-season predictions.
The hosts started brightly, and three minutes in a blistering burst from centre Ruebenn Rennie gained 50 metres. From ten metres out they took full advantage with a sharp outside pass from Thomas Lacans finished off with ease by Mathieu Jussaume.
César Rougé pushed the kick wide, although it would prove to be his only miss of the evening.
Toulouse threatened again from the restart but Cas held firm to hold up Olly Ashall-Bott on the try line.
The Tigers responded well and deservedly levelled the score in the eighth minute as a well-weighted high ball on the last from Tom Weaver was caught cleanly by centre Krystian Mapapalangi who had time to score under the posts as the hapless French looked on. Weaver converted to give his side the advantage.
It was an even game as both sides traded attacks, but it was Toulouse who retook the lead after more good work on 18 minutes from the hard-working Lacans, finding Rougé out right with Rennie on hand to score in the right corner. Rougé slotted home the touchline kick.
Ten minutes later, excellent right-to-left movement with a palmed off pass found Jason Qareqare in loads of space to dive over in the corner, although Weaver hit the post with the conversion attempt.
The scores were level again, but the Tigers snuck ahead five minutes before the break with a straightforward penalty kick for Weaver under the posts.
The second period continued in the same vein with both sides looking to gain dominance. Castleford looked the stronger but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock.
An excellent burst from Lacans through the middle ended with a penalty with the French declining an easy two-pointer. The Tigers lost a captain’s challenge with Toulouse playing from the scrum, and Lacans found Benjamin Laguerre free to dive in the left corner. Rougé finished off well from the left touchline.
And 13 minutes later, with the Tigers under non-stop pressure, Rennie powered over for his second try right of the posts. Rougé slotted home with ease as the lead stretched to ten points.
With six minutes remaining, a high tackle by sub Chris Atkin saw the ex-Salford man receive a yellow card.
Rougé’s subsequent penalty secured a very well-deserved victory for Toulouse, who stuck to the task and reaped the rewards.
GAMESTAR: Olly Ashall-Bott’s pace was too much for the visitors.
GAMEBREAKER: Reubenn Rennie’s second try sealed the game.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: The Reubenn Rennie 50-metre burst in the opening minutes to start off the Toulouse rout.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Olly Ashall-Bott (Toulouse)
2 pts Reubenn Rennie (Toulouse)
1 pt Tom Weaver (Castleford)
MATCHFACTS
OLYMPIQUE
1 Olly Ashall-Bott
5 Benjamin Laguerre
19 Roméo Tropis
3 Reubenn Rennie
2 Paul Ulberg
6 Thomas Lacans
29 César Rougé
8 Lambert Belmas
9 Brendan Hands
23 Tyler Dupree
24 Pierre-Jean Lima
12 Mathieu Jussaume
13 Anthony Marion
Subs (all used)
15 Joe Cator
17 Rob Butler
16 Joe Bretherton
27 Hugo Garrigues
18th man (not used)
25 Luke Polselli
Also in 21-man squad
11 Maxime Stefani
20 AJ Wallace
26 Trevor Chiffolleau
Tries: Jussaume (3), Rennie (18, 63), Laguerre (50)
Goals: Rougé 4/5
TIGERS
18 Fletcher Rooney
5 Mikaele Ravalawa
4 Darnell Mcintosh
23 Krystian Mapapalangi
22 Jason Qareqare
6 Daejarn Asi
7 Tom Weaver
8 Renouf Atoni
9 Liam Hood
10 George Lawler
11 Jordan Lane
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Stimson
Subs (all used)
16 Joe Westerman
30 Jimmy Beckett (D)
25 Sam Hall
17 Chris Atkin
18th man (not used)
31 Ash Golding
Also in 21-man squad
14 Brock Greacen
19 Brad Singleton
32 George Hirst
Tries: Mapapalangi (8), Qareqare (28)
Goals: Weaver 2/3
Sin bin: Atkin (74) – high tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 10-6, 10-10, 10-12; 16-12, 22-12, 24-12
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott; Tigers: Tom Weaver
Penalty count: 6-6
Half-time: 10-12
Referee: Marcus Griffiths
Attendance: 5,176