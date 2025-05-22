Travel-happy Toa Mata’afa aims to be top York Knights acquisition

YORK KNIGHTS recruit Toa Mata’afa is ready to raise a glass to owner-chairman Clint Goodchild after swapping a renowned wine-producing region in the south of France for the Minster City.

The 28-year-old Samoan has moved from Lézignan on a contract to the end of next season, and made a two-try debut at fullback in the 58-8 home win over Hunslet, which put his new team fifth.

There’s been a recent trend of Championship clubs signing players from Super XIII as that competition reaches its climax.

Australian forward Morgan McWhirter has arrived at Widnes from Limoux, his compatriot centre/second rower Ethan Natloi has rejoined London Broncos from Pia and French pair (hooker) Eloi Pelissier and (winger) Mathieu Pons are now at Oldham after playing for Pia and St Gaudens respectively.

Mata’afa started his French adventure at Pia after leaving Australia, where he represented North Sydney Bears and Western Suburbs Magpies in the New South Wales Cup.

Now he’s looking forward to settling into life in North Yorkshire and explained: “After playing in Sydney, I wanted to combine travel and rugby, so I made the move to France.

“I wanted to try England, my management reached out to Clint, we started talking, and he really sold the city and the team to me. I’m excited to be here.”